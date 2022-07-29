Lady Marina Windsor stuns in satin midi dress and heels The socialite looked pretty in pink

The Windsor sisters have honed their sartorial prowess across the years, with Lady Amelia Windsor becoming a poster girl for independent brands and local boutiques. Her older sister, Lady Marina Windsor, is also well versed in summer dressing – and recently wowed in a hot pink midi dress that is oh so Valentino.

Lady Marina, 29, celebrated a friend's wedding in Majorca and looked radiant in a fuchsia satin dress featuring short sleeves, a midi length and a V-neckline. She completed her feminine aesthetic by slipping on a pair of tangerine-toned heeled wedges as she posed for a wholesome photo with her stylish acquaintances.

The socialite wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style with a casual side parting and opted for a natural sun-kissed beauty blend.

She donned a selection of minimalist accessories, including a pair of golf hoop earrings, two layered pendant necklaces and a handful of coordinating gold bracelets.

Lady Marina looked dazzling in hot pink

Lady Marina shared a host of holiday images on social media, which also featured some sun-drenched snaps of the society sweetheart sporting a floral navy two-piece consisting of a crop top and maxi skirt.

She captioned the post: " Absolutely sensational weekend of celebrating Em and Geddes the gorgeous newlyweds," with a love heart and flower emoji.

She also sported a sleek navy floral set

Her friends and followers adored the rare social media post and quickly gushed over the star's wedding looks. "Beautiful," one said, while another added: "Stunning." A third added a string of clapping emojis in a show of approval.

Earlier this month, Lady Marina attended BST Hyde Park looking mystical in purple. She sported a striking pair of high-waisted snakeskin leather trousers in a romantic amethyst hue, which she paired with a lavender tank top with knot-effect detail and a sleeveless silhouette.

Prince Harry’s cousin completed her look by slipping on some brown suede heeled boots and accessorised with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings, a gold chain bracelet and a blue velvet scrunchie which adorned her wrist.

