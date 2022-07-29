Lady Marina Windsor stuns in satin midi dress and heels

Tania Leslau
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Marina Windsor dazzled in a hot pink satin dress for a friend's wedding in Majorca
The Windsor sisters have honed their sartorial prowess across the years, with Lady Amelia Windsor becoming a poster girl for independent brands and local boutiques. Her older sister, Lady Marina Windsor, is also well versed in summer dressing – and recently wowed in a hot pink midi dress that is oh so Valentino.
READ: Lady Marina Windsor stuns in striking dress for rare appearance
Lady Marina, 29, celebrated a friend's wedding in Majorca and looked radiant in a fuchsia satin dress featuring short sleeves, a midi length and a V-neckline. She completed her feminine aesthetic by slipping on a pair of tangerine-toned heeled wedges as she posed for a wholesome photo with her stylish acquaintances.
WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File
The socialite wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style with a casual side parting and opted for a natural sun-kissed beauty blend.
LOOK: Lady Amelia Windsor is a vision in Ahluwalia for star-studded event
She donned a selection of minimalist accessories, including a pair of golf hoop earrings, two layered pendant necklaces and a handful of coordinating gold bracelets.
Lady Marina looked dazzling in hot pink
Lady Marina shared a host of holiday images on social media, which also featured some sun-drenched snaps of the society sweetheart sporting a floral navy two-piece consisting of a crop top and maxi skirt.
She captioned the post: " Absolutely sensational weekend of celebrating Em and Geddes the gorgeous newlyweds," with a love heart and flower emoji.
She also sported a sleek navy floral set
Her friends and followers adored the rare social media post and quickly gushed over the star's wedding looks. "Beautiful," one said, while another added: "Stunning." A third added a string of clapping emojis in a show of approval.
Earlier this month, Lady Marina attended BST Hyde Park looking mystical in purple. She sported a striking pair of high-waisted snakeskin leather trousers in a romantic amethyst hue, which she paired with a lavender tank top with knot-effect detail and a sleeveless silhouette.
SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail
Prince Harry’s cousin completed her look by slipping on some brown suede heeled boots and accessorised with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings, a gold chain bracelet and a blue velvet scrunchie which adorned her wrist.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.