The 9 best Ana De Armas style moments The actress playing Marilyn Monroe has had her fair share of stunning red carpet looks

In case you haven’t heard, Ana de Armas is kind of a big deal right now. The Cuban actress playing Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic Blonde is the name on everyone's lips, following the release of the film’s trailer which has everyone buzzing about the uncanny resemblance between Ana and the silver screen legend that was Norma Jean.

Following her stellar turn as Bond girl Paloma in No Time To Die, and starring roles in films such as Deep Water and War Dogs - which more than showed off her acting chops - Ana is now steadily gaining recognition as one of Hollyowod’s biggest names. Here at the Hello! Fashion office (alongside her phenomenal career) we’ve also been keeping a close eye on her stunning turns on the red carpet. Her style is every bit as versatile as her roles, from the menswear inspired Alexandre Vauthier haute couture tuxedo she rocked at the Knives Out premiere to the bubblegum pink dress she donned to attend the Louis Vuitton show - it’s clear that she isn’t afraid to mix it up when it comes to the red carpet.

We round up her 9 most stylish red carpet moments (so far) below:

It’s Giving Gladiator

Ana de Armas donned a dazzling metallic gown which fans dubbed, ‘the gladiator dress.’ For red-carpet premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles she wore a Louis Vuitton dress with a reflective skirt consisting of strips of fabric in geometric shapes and a silver bustier. Ana expertly paired the look with silver strappy heels and diamond earrings.

Candy Crush

Ana de Armas attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in October 2021 in a bubblegum pink dress which of course hailed from the legendary French maison. Proving that she can master a girly frock just as well as she can a sultry 007-esque gown, this style chameleon proved that when it comes to the fashion stakes she’s certainly one to watch.

Bond Girl

Ana pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die. The Cuban actress looked sensational in custom Louis Vuitton, paying homage to the women that came before her; she looked every inch the archetypal Bond girl. She paired the stunning black plunge dress with jewellery from Chopard.

Stardust

Ana rocked up to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a bedazzled Ralph & Russo dress which twinkled its way down the red carpet. She paired her midnight blue gown with a coordinating sapphire necklace and diamond drop earrings from Tiffany & Co. The statement red lip? Iconic.

La Vie en Beige

Proving that she can wear a multitude of styles Ana arrived at the 20th Annual AFI Awards which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles wearing a dusky pinky-beige minimalist gown. The ensemble, which perfectly paired with her bronze smokey eye, was finished off with chocolate-hued pumps. This look was a lesson in effortless yet ladylike dressing.

Lady in Red

Ana de Armas attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in a stunning red gown which gave us all our first inkling that she was destined to shine. The dress itself was by Dolce and Gabbana and although relatively modest for an Oscars after-party, the look was given instant edge when paired with her artfully tousled hair and sultry makeup.

Chanel, what else?

One of our favourite Ana moments was when she donned Chanel for the premiere of Knives Out in 2019. The feather-embroidered organza dress from the couturiers Spring/Summer 2019/2020 haute couture collection gave us Cottagecore chic before Cottagecore was even a thing. The 33-year-old actress kept things simple by opting for a swept up up-do which showed off her famous features.

Not easily Ruffled

One of the standout moments in Ana de Armas’ style journey is without a doubt her stunning Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 couture embellished gown, which she wore to the Tokyo premiere of Blade Runner 2049. The outfit was dripping in romance, and her hyper feminine gown was paired with a bun and flawless makeup.

Borrowed from the boys

There is nothing more sensational than a menswear inspired look, just ask legendary style icon Charlotte Rampling. For the London Film Festival premiere of Knives Out Ana opted for an Alexandre Vauthier haute couture tuxedo complete with oversized lapels, velvet bow tie, ruffled shirt and 1970s prom style pink carnation. The look may have been borrowed from the boys, but it still had the feminine DNA we’ve come to expect from an Armas red carpet moment.