Will the Lionesses take over the fashion world next? The sponsorship deals we can expect After last night's game, we're wondering what's next for the Lionesses…

The Lionesses made history against Germany on the pitch last night – everyone is elated with the news of their win, and it seems that celebrations are still well underway for the England women's football team.

In case you somehow missed the monumental occasion and didn't tune in to the most-watched women's football game on UK television, substitute Chloe Kelly bagged the winning goal from close range, turning the score from a draw to 2-1 during a nail-biting extra-time episode.

Wembley Stadium erupted into celebrations yesterday as the host nation came out on top, but it felt only right that the Lionesses continued to bask in their triumph with a well-deserved party on the streets of London.

The Queen joined a whole host of people from all over the globe who congratulated the England women's football team on their historic win. "Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned," the monarch said in a statement. "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations."

But changing the face of women's football is not simply about what happens on the pitch – working towards closing the pay gap discrepancy between male and female players is also hugely important. Landing brand deals off the back of their hugely high-profile success will be a large part of what comes next for the Lionesses.

When US player Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup, she secured a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with sportswear brand Nike, and it seems that similar opportunities could be offered to members of the Lionesses squad.

Last month, England captain Leah Williamson made a deal with Italian luxury house Gucci, having attended the label's Cosmogonie show at the Castel Del Monte in May earlier this year, and having worn head-to-toe Gucci at this year's BRIT Awards.

Leah added Gucci to her list of partnerships, which already includes Pepsi and Nike, whereas fellow teammate Lucy Bronze has signed endorsement deals with EE and Visa, as well as Pepsi too. Goalkeeper Mary Earps has worked with the Urban, a wellness app.

Chloe Kelly has worked with the likes of EA Sports and Nike, but we can't help but wonder whether a high fashion partnership may well be on the cards. After all, the 24-year-old often posts super glam photos on Instagram, and we suspect that there are plenty of luxury labels that would love to get her on board.

