6 of the best designer outlets to shop until you drop Scoring a designer bargain has never been easier

Designer buys needn't cost the earth – in fact, there are plenty different ways of scoring a bargain these days. Whether your heart skips a beat when you hear the sound of a Vestiaire Collective price drop notification or you check your eBay saved searches more than your Instagram, we're all about bagging a killer deal that you won't be able to stop shouting about.

But it has to be said, there's something about the in-person shopping experience that hits different. Uncovering a hidden gem that just happens to fit you like a glove is magical – and there are plenty of brilliant UK designer outlets that can help you achieve that amazing feeling a little more regularly.

Designer outlets stock unsold items from past seasons, and so there's every chance that you could stumble across a limited-edition piece – or something that simply cannot be bought anywhere else. Making a visit to an outlet is a great choice if you're seeking a classic with a striking twist – a statement piece that hardly anyone else has tucked away in their wardrobe.

Hello! Fashion picks out the six best designer outlets to shop until you drop:

Bicester Village

The UK's best-known designer outlet, situated in the heart of Oxfordshire, has an impressive reputation – as well as the shops to show for it. Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga are just a few of the labels stocked at Bicester Village – plus, it even has a personal shopping service if you fancy some bespoke styling.

Bicester, OX26 6WD

Cheshire Oaks

The largest outlet centre in the UK is home to over 140 luxury boutiques, including Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein and Burberry. It also has plenty of luxury high street labels if that is more up your street – in fact, you could curate a killer work wardrobe with some of the names available at Chesire Oaks like Reiss, Hobbs and Gant.

Cheshire, CH65 9JJ

London Designer Outlet

Not only can Wembley boast its iconic stadium, but the suburb is also home to a brilliant selection of shops at London Designer Outlet. Highlights include Kurt Geiger and Converse to satisfy your shoe fix, as well as The Fragrance Shop if a delicious new scent is on the cards.

London, HA9 0FD

Braintree Village

Located in the heart of Essex, Braintree Village is perfect for a day spent browsing the likes of BOSS, Armani and Champion. But if instead you're in the mood for an eclectic accessory moment, Kate Spade has you covered with its vibrant collection of standout bags and playful jewellery.

Essex, CM77 8YH

Icon Outlet at The O2

If beauty is on the agenda, the Icon Outlet situated in south-east London is an excellent shout. Stocking major industry players such as Clarins, MAC and Estée Lauder, this is the spot if your product collection requires a luxe overhaul.

London, SE10 0DX

York Designer Outlet

Part of the McArthurGlen group, York Designer Outlet is ideal if you're planning on hitting the shops and making a day of it. Michael Kors, Coach and Levi's are just a few of the brands available to shop here, and one special highlight for perfume obsessives is the Penhaligon's boutique.

York, YO19 4TA

