Justin Bieber makes long-awaited return to the stage in crochet bucket hat

After a two-month illness that left him unable to perform, Justin Bieber made his grand return to the stage while wearing the must-have accessory of the summer: a crochet bucket hat.

The Baby singer performed topless, showing off his tattoos, whilst wearing Dickies shorts, Nike Air Force Ones and white Balenciaga socks.

The popstar chose a Y2K look for his long-awaited return to the stage

He topped off the ensemble with the Bria crochet bucket hat from Urban Outfitters, available online for only $19.99.

By marking his return to the stage with a nod to Y2K fashion, Justin kept in line with the hot summer trend popularised by several other celebrities including Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 28-year-old’s show at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy marked his first performance since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness - triggered by the virus that causes chickenpox - leads to partial paralysis of the facial muscles.

In a video posted on his Instagram account in June, the star revealed that he couldn’t blink one of his eyes nor could he smile or move the right side of his face, asking his fans: “Keep me in your prayers.”

The What Do You Mean singer has fortunately made a full recovery, however, and made a triumphant return to his world tour, telling his Instagram followers, "Luv u guys and I missed you" in his latest post.

Justin thanked fans in a heartfelt post after his return to the stage

His fans wasted no time returning the love, with one commenting, “We missed you too, last night was incredible” followed by a heart and a crying face emoji.

Justin was joined in Italy by his wife Hailey, 25, who recently opened up about how heartwarming the support from fans has been while her husband was struggling with his illness.

Hailey said her husband's health woes made their relationship stronger

“The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family,” she said. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

The model has had health struggles of her own recently, after being hospitalised in March for "stroke-like" symptoms.

She revealed that their respective health issues have made the couple “closer than ever”. "I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you," she said.

