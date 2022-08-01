6 hat styles that'll make any outfit effortlessly chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to nailing a jaunty accessory moment, our predecessors had it absolutely right. There's no denying the magical, transformative power of a killer hat – and yet, IRL the number of hats that you see seems to be seriously dwindling. What on earth is that about?

At least those who lived during the Regency period knew how to properly appreciate an excellent piece of headgear – and Bridgerton’s millinery game is a case in point. While bringing back the bonnet might beyond the powers of our influence, we'd like to highlight the fact that the addition of a classic hat type can be an easy way to give an ensemble a stylish boost.

In order to rectify this great travesty, Hello! Fashion picks out our six favourite hat styles that will elevate your outfit in an instant:

Bucket hat

The bucket hat may have humble origins, but it is worth its weight in gold when it comes to masking that questionable day-three festival hair, and giving your outfit a nostalgic flair.

Gucci Leather-trimmed denim-jacquard bucket hat, £385, Net-A-Porter

Baseball cap

No longer merely reserved for tourist dads, we're on a mission to reclaim the baseball cap and we want Kendall Jenner with her khaki Chris Stapleton merch hat (remember those sensational nude poolside snaps that nearly broke the internet in June) as our poster girl.

Embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap, £295, Balenciaga

Beret

Bien sûr! The soft, flat-crowned cap naturally deserves a mention – the beret is perfect for a layered dressing moment, pair yours with a floor-length trench and a ribbed knit for maximum impact.

The Row Garion crepe beret, £330, Net-A-Porter

Cowboy hat

Recently, we've been saying a hearty yee-haw to the cowboy hat – mainly thanks to Beyoncé and her single-handed revival of the Cowgirlcore trend. If you're feeling particularly nostalgic – maybe even go all out and style your cowboy hat with a cheeky double denim moment à la Britney Spears?

Cape Elizabeth cowboy hat, £125, Heidi Klein

Baker boy hat

Similar in style to the flat cap, the baker boy hat is a great option for during the throes of autumn amid those tricky transitional dressing periods. Opt for Prada's soft nappa leather style if you're looking to invest.

Nappa leather newsboy hat, £750, Prada

Floppy tie sunhat

Granted, bringing back the bonnet might be beyond our remit but that doesn't mean that we can't express our undying love for the floppy tie sunhat. This seriously romantic style would make the perfect addition to your current holiday packing list.

Linen sunhat, £55, Arket

