Hailey Bieber reveals exactly how she achieves her signature glazed skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber is pretty much the poster girl for glowy skin these days – and for good reason. Since the 25-year-old's eponymous skincare line Rhode – named after Hailey's middle name – launched back in mid-June, she has been super busy promoting the products on an extensive (and stylish) press tour.

MORE: We can’t get over the glazed donut manicure: a step-by-step tutorial

The supermodel, who is known for her dewy complexion and enviable radiance, has fortunately found some time to share her beauty secrets with her fans so that everyone can aim to recreate Hailey's signature glow.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 46.5M followers, she revealed some of her favourite ways of using Rhode skincare products.

In addition to a stunning up-close selfie and one of Rhode's promotional images which featured the supermodel posing alongside a selection of products in front of a blue-tiled backdrop, Hailey posted three videos in which she shared her methods.

READ: Justin Bieber makes long-awaited return to the stage in crochet bucket hat

RELATED: Hailey Bieber doesn't mind an outfit repeat in green Versace corset dress

In the first video, Hailey applied the Peptide Glazing Fluid with a tool which appeared to be a Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge over her foundation, and then she allowed the camera to see capture the finished result in all its glowy glory.

"Here's a few ways I’ve been using my Rhode recently: been putting a layer of glaze over my foundation to really get that skin-like finish…" Hailey captioned her post.

Finally, the supermodel, who is also heralded for her luscious pout, revealed exactly how she achieves her trademark lip look. "I've been combining my peptide lip treatment with my favorite lip liners," Hailey explained. And she also documented her technique, videoing herself in the mirror, dabbing the product onto both her lips.

Shop the Rhode products used in Hailey Bieber's skin Instagram tutorial:

Peptide Lip Treatment, $16, Rhode

Peptide Glazing Fluid, $29, Rhode

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.