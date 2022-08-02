Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian give fans exclusive preview of their SKIMS photoshoot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The pair are hardly strangers to each other - their respective rocker partners are best friends - but their latest joint photoshoot for SKIMS saw Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian getting very up close and personal.

READ: Megan Fox launches the sexiest Boohoo edit so far: see our favourite pieces

The 36-year-old actress shared photos on Instagram which saw her and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star frolicking around in a bathroom, with the caption: “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Megan posted the risqué behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram

In the photos, taken by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, Megan wore the Jelly Sheer Dipped Hipster with the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra in the ‘Onyx’ shade, while Kourtney opted for the Summer Mesh T-Shirt Bodysuit - which is unfortunately currently out of stock.

READ: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian nearly broke the internet with daring new lingerie photos

The backstage photos of the duo sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting: “These photos just added 10 years to my life.”

Fans couldn't get enough of the provocative Polaroid pictures

Kourtney sent love to her modelling partner, writing “We’re so cute” followed by a black heart emoji, and other fellow celebrities also couldn’t get over the behind-the-scenes photos, with Bella Thorne commenting “Yessss”.

Megan and Kourtney have been getting close recently due to the strong connection shared by their significant others - Megan’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly and Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker.

READ: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's best coordinating outfit moments

The pair previously linked up to present a joint performance by their partners at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where they performed their single Papercuts, with Megan referring to the rock musicians as their “future baby daddies”.

Megan and Kourtney joined forces before to present at the VMAs

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were also among the attendees at Kourtney and Travis’ extravagant third wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

PHOTOS: Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in mini white dress

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore an all-black attire for that big event too, donning an exquisite sparkling Zuhair Murad gown.

Megan made sure to keep things down-to-earth despite the lavish nature of the nuptials, however, pairing the gown with a pair of Classic Old Skool Vans.

Shop the exact SKIMS pieces worn by Megan Fox below:

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra, £32, SKIMS

Jelly Sheer Dipped Hipster, £22, SKIMS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.