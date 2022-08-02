Addison Rae takes swimwear style cues from Emily Ratajkowski in vibrant bikini print clash

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Yet again, we are in awe of Addison Rae's bikini game. The 21-year-old TikTok star has been busy debuting a plethora of stylish swimwear moments on her social media channels, and her latest bikini moment comes courtesy of a fellow famous face.

MORE: Addison Rae: from TikTok sensation to fashion darling

In a post shared on Instagram with her 40.2M followers, Addison posed alongside a chunk of watermelon while sporting an orange and blue polka dot bikini top and some full-coverage psychedelic print bikini bottoms. "Sugar, spice & everything nice," the social media star wrote in the caption of her post.

Addison is no stranger to a colourful swimwear moment, but her latest ensemble caught our attention here at the Hello! Fashion offices on account of how wholeheartedly she embraced clashing prints. Her classic triangle-shaped top, which balanced bright orange with cheerful turquoise polka dots, was styled with a retro-inspired floral pair of low-rise boy shorts.

Both pieces worn by Addison are from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear brand, Inamorata. Her bikini top, in the label's 'Orpheus' style, features traditional halter-style tie detailing and a gathered section under the bust.

READ: Hailey Bieber's summer bikini wardrobe is seriously stylish

MORE: The hidden detail you may not have noticed in Kendall Jenner’s sweet bikini pics

The full-coverage bikini bottoms, seemingly one of Addison's favourite styles at the moment, are the brand's 'Oceanside' design and sit just below the navel.

What is the story behind Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear brand Inamorata?

New York-based swimwear brand Inamorata was founded back in 2017 by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and her friend Kat Mendenhall. Inspired by the southern Californian beach town that Emily grew up in, Inamorata describes itself as "a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city".

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," Emily said, explaining the vision behind Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Shop Addison Rae's exact bikini down below:

Orpheus top, £84, Inamorata

Oceanside short, £84, Inamorata

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.