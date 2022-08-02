The tank top dress trend is going nowhere – shop our favourite pieces now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Often, perfection lies in simplicity – and this summer's hottest dress trend is no exception. Never again will you underestimate the power of a brilliant basic, as the tank top dress has proven itself repeatedly to be stylish and ultra-versatile in equal parts this season.

Think about it – and it makes total sense. Capturing the easy-breezy wearability of a simple tank and transforming that into a dress is borderline genius. Holiday dressing is all about breathable, lightweight fabrics, and therefore spending our summer sporting a cotton ribbed-knit dress, paired effortlessly with a padded mule or a chunky flatform sandal, is most definitely on the agenda this year.

The beauty of the tank top dress lies in the fact that all lengths are seriously flattering. Kendall Jenner paved the way in Loewe's cult design – the blur print maxi – but that's not to say that we aren't absolutely loving Hunza G's bold-hued crinkle mini dresses, as well as an unexpectedly vibrant crochet midi number, courtesy of London-based label Kitri.

Heralding sleeveless shapes for summer might seem redundant, but it cannot be denied that a jersey stretch fabric is hugely suited to the season. Plus, in tandem with the slightly more modest necklines that tend to feature in tank top dresses, stretch fabrics work wonders when you want to show off your figure with an air of sophistication.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite tank top dresses that you should add to basket right now:

