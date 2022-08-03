Karlie Kloss: the ultimate rundown of the model's most stylish moments The supermodel has so many amazing looks to choose from

Karlie Kloss is, simply put, the poster girl for effortless summer chic – but that's not to say that the supermodel isn't at the top of her style game pretty much all year round. And, we have photographic evidence to prove it.

Just a couple of weeks ago we were obsessing over her shimmery satin cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai that she wore during a stint in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. She styled her thigh-split gown with jewels by David Yurman and black thong-style sandals – an outfit fit for only the most glamorous Parisian soirée.

Since Karlie was first discovered at a charity runway show and signed to Elite Model Management aged 14, she has had an abundance of major style moments. Through her work she has walked for numerous esteemed fashion houses including Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Versace and Louis Vuitton and has starred in editorial campaigns for the likes of Elie Saab and Jean Paul Gaultier.

As Karlie Kloss enters a new decade, Hello! Fashion takes a look back at some of the model's most stylish moments:

Karlie Kloss at… the 2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show

Who could possibly forget when Karlie was joined by Taylor Swift on the Victoria's Secret catwalk and the pair strutted in matching black lace lingerie ensembles?

Karlie Kloss at… 2019 New York Fashion Week

Duck egg blues and powdery grey shades were a match made in layering heaven as Karlie stepped out in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren on the streets of New York in 2019.

Karlie Kloss at… the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala

The perfectly tailored cigarette trouser leg has never looked better than in off-white with a satin sheen, as demonstrated by Karlie at the Guggenheim International Gala.

Karlie Kloss at… the Christian Dior Haute Couture SS19 Show

The model was an ethereal dream in a sheer Dior gown which featured botanical-inspired embroidery and flouncy drawstring sleeves.

Karlie Kloss at… the 2021 Met Gala

It was coming up roses for Karlie at the 2021 Met Gala as she showed off an unforgettable red asymmetric plunging design by Carolina Herrera which featured three-dimensional rose shoulder detailing and a circular sweeping train.

Karlie Kloss at… the 2022 Met Gala

Maison Givenchy styled Karlie for this year's Met Gala, dressing her in a decadently embellished cami-inspired maxi gown with full-length gloves.

Karlie Kloss at… 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Karlie channelled pop icon Kylie Minogue in her 2001 Can't Get You Out of My Head video wearing a white flowing hooded top styled with a black chunky three-buckle belt and form-fitting trousers.

