Alexa Chung in a shirred midi dress is forever our summer style inspiration

She’s known for her flawless fashion sense and for consistently serving elegant, classic looks - and Alexa Chung’s recent summer outfit is no exception.

The television presenter is positively glowing in her most recent Instagram post, wearing a white floral dress from her own collection, which she unfortunately closed in March of this year.

Alexa wore the stunning floral dress while on holiday in LA

She kept things comfy, pairing the dress with a pair of navy friulane slippers, perfect for long summer strolls.

The former fashion label owner was on a visit to Los Angeles, hanging out with fellow designer Tennessee Thomas, who took the photo of her stunning summer look.

Alexa recently turned heads with her unconventional summer look while on holiday in Puglia, which saw her bringing Hawaiian shirts back into style.

The model is making Hawaiian shirts cool again

The model proved the colourful shirts are not just for middle-aged dads on holiday, pairing it with a classic denim skirt and black two-strap sandals for a casual, cool look.

She went for a more monochrome look recently, however, wearing a white cotton poplin mini dress with puff sleeves.

While Alexa might always make sure to pack a quirky fashion piece in her suitcase for the summer holidays, there is one handy item that she is lucky to be able to go without.

Alexa's makeup artist Ciara O’Shea revealed that she never uses foundation on Alexa’s skin because she has such a flawless complexion.

“I never use foundation on her because she simply doesn’t need it, her skin is excellent. Therefore I just use a concealer like La Mer The Concealer. I like how it’s the perfect mix of matte and creamy. I place this around the nose, centre of the chin and under the eyes,” she told Hello! Fashion.

“She has no pores and doesn’t seem to age so it is a child’s playground for me.”

