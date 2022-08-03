Is Kendall Jenner's surprising pedicure colour set to be summer's hottest nail trend?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner knows what's up when it comes to spending her summer in style. If the 26-year-old supermodel isn't wowing us with a seriously noughties beachside accessory, Kendall is making us turn green with envy at her latest beauty look.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories with her 252m followers, Kendall updated her fans on what she's been getting up to recently – spending some time in the great outdoors with her basketball player boyfriend Devin Brooker.

Kendall and Devin chilled on the veranda

From sunbathing in front of a stunning fir tree-lined backdrop to chilling with some beers out on the patio, the pair seemed grateful to be able to enjoy a quick break away from their respectively busy schedules.

Kendall posted a picture of the stunning sunset

But there was one part of Kendall's forest getaway which we couldn't help but admire more than the picturesque scenery – her bottle green pedicure.

The supermodel showed off her bottle green toenails

Kendall shared a video of the richly verdant hue adorning her toenails as she soaked up the sun's rays and took in the sight of the rippling waters, all from the comfort of a boat.

While the warmer months present the perfect opportunity for experimenting with brighter nail shades, typically one might opt for a cheery coral or perhaps a playful turquoise – but Kendall has seriously got us considering plumping for bottle green as it looked incredible against her golden tan.

The supermodel's bold pedicure moment comes just days after she showed off the cutest cottagecore-inspired swimwear look, wearing a red and white gingham bikini by London-based brand Fruity Booty. The set included a fun, romantic detail of heart-shaped hooks and Kendall styled the retro-inspired bikini with a custom gold-plated '818' necklace - named after her tequila brand.

