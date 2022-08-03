Elsa Hosk is an angelic dream in sheer cottagecore lingerie set Shop the model's exact picks now

She may no longer be a Victoria’s Secret model, but Elsa Hosk proved that once an angel, always an angel with this ethereal lingerie set.

The Swedish model wore a sheer lingerie set with delicate blue detailing from Lounge Underwear, while posing in front of a hedge of Californian lilac for a true blue theme.

The model had fans swooning over this dreamy lingerie set

She paired the angelic set with a white woollen cardigan for a cosy, cottagecore look.

Founder of fashion brand ROTATE, Jeanette Madsen, was overwhelmed by the stunning look, simply commenting "ELSA!!!!"

The sheer lingerie set is the latest addition to her stunning summer wardrobe

One of Elsa’s eight million followers also chimed in, calling the model "the prettiest" followed by a string of heart emojis.

The model was also serving looks on her recent getaway in Majorca, making designer bucket hats a staple in her summer wardrobe as she explored the island off the Spanish coast with her one-year-old daughter, Tuulikki.

The model sported a green Loewe hat and a tonal outfit

The 33-year-old mother has also been receiving rave reviews for her new makeup range with Beaubble, which includes an innovative lip contour wand.

The wand serves as an alternative to lip liner, making your lips look more full and “giving the illusion of volume by recreating the shadow of full lips”.

One user commented: “Never seen anything like this! Love how it makes my lips look and how it contours without looking overly done like some liners can do. I get so many compliments on my lips when I wear this and it works with all lip colors and glosses. Sometimes I just use the contour alone with a little bit of clear gloss too and it looks so good!! Wish I could buy a million of these because I’ve never seen a product like this anywhere else and hope they keep releasing this forever.”

Get Elsa Hosk’s ethereal cottagecore lingerie set here:

Perrie Intimates Set in White, £60, Lounge Underwear

