Pastel tip nails: how to get the look at home according to a nail expert

Another day, another nail trend – only this one doesn't even require a trip to the salon. That's right, pastel tip nails can be done at home, and it's brilliant news for the less dexterous among us because as it goes, they're not actually that difficult to achieve.

The muted coloured-tip trend has been all over Instagram this summer – a playful twist on the classic French manicure. Instead of crisp white tips, we're all about sage, lilac and peach alongside soft pinks and baby blues.

Hello! Fashion asked leading east London nail studio Shoreditch Nails about their top tips for nailing the pastel tip trend – all from the comfort of your own home.

"To begin, prep your nails by filing and buffing to your desired shape. Check they are all equal in shape and length. Cleanse your hands and dry them before the next step.

"Apply a base coat - we love The Top + Base by Shoreditch Nails, its strengthening formula protects your nails from yellowing and encourages nail growth. Once dry, apply one or two layers of The Angel for a beautiful translucent and iridescent pink.

"Select your pastel colours and place a small amount onto a nail art palette. Alternatively, you can use a small amount of tin foil for this.

"For the perfect pastel mani, the shades we are loving are: The London Fields, The Islington, The Dalston, The Regent’s Canal and The Bethnal Green.

"Using a striper brush - we love Glossify's Liner Brush - paint a thin layer along the tip of your nail. Start from one corner and paint towards the centre and then repeat from the opposite corner so the lines meet in the middle – and you can also try this in one paint stroke. Use acetone to clean up any paint left on the skin. Leave the polish to dry and apply another layer using the same technique if desired.

"Once the polish is dry, apply a layer of The Top + Base to help achieve that mega shine.

"Finish with The Nail Oil to nourish and also help prolong your manicure. Apply it daily to promote healthy, natural nails."

Et voilà! Fancy giving it a try? Shop Shoreditch Nails' top picks to try out the pastel tip nail trend at home:

