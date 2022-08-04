Kendall Jenner is taking the Cowgirlcore trend to the next level The supermodel unveils her latest cowboy-inspired tattoo

It's official – Kendall Jenner is the indisputable queen of Cowgirlcore. Frankly, we bow down to the 26-year-old's commitment to the trend – although she seems to love the Wild West-inspired aesthetic so much that it feels less of a fleeting craze and more of a way of life. After all, Kendall recently unveiled a permanent addition that perfectly illustrates her dedication to Cowgirlcore.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 252m followers, the supermodel uploaded a photo of herself posing in front of a railing with a rodeo show as the backdrop.

Kendall Jenner spent a day at the rodeo

She wore a simple white tank top emblazoned with the slogan 'J'ADORE COWBOYS'. Kendall styled her (quite literally) statement top with a light blue low-rise mini skirt with frayed hem detailing.

The supermodel shared her newest ink

Just a few hours later, Kendall posted on her Instagram Stories, revealing a brand new tattoo featured on her left inner ankle. Created by tattoo artist Kate McDuffie, of The Ghost Kat studio, the ink depicted a tiny line drawing of a cowboy boot – complete with pattern detailing.

"Teeniest cowgirl boot for Kendall," the post was captioned, and the model commented her appreciation for the tattoo's daintiness with a simple "boop".

The supermodel looked thrilled to be spending some time in Wyoming away from the bustle of her typically jam-packed schedule.

Kendall wore cowboy boots for the occasion

She is currently on holiday with her on-again-off-again basketball player boyfriend Devin Brooker, having recently shared videos with fans of their forest getaway along with her bottle green pedicure.

She shared a photo she took of a rider at the rodeo

But at the rodeo, Kendall seemed to be having the time of her life away from the runway as she beamed and took in the atmosphere.

Kendall even squeezed in some horseback riding

She sported an understated makeup look, opting for a glossy pout, flushed cheeks and a dash of highlighter on the bridge of her nose.

