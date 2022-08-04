Lady Amelia Windsor is a vision in hot pink for luxury outing The royal looked pretty in pink

Like the rest of us, Lady Amelia Windsor is partial to an indulgent spa-day. The socialite treated herself to a day of relaxation at Holland Park-based skincare studio Skin-Matters, where she snapped a radiant post-facial selfie.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail

The 26-year-old looked beautiful as she showed off her glowing complexion while wearing a raspberry pink knitted tank. Featuring a square neckline, two thick straps and embroidered detail, the top was another eye-catching addition to Lady Amelia's carefully curated and ethically-sourced wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The society sweetheart accessorised with a simple gold chain necklace boasting a sun pendant as she wore her blonde tresses down loose in a relaxed, effortless style.

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Windsor is a vision in Ahluwalia for star-studded event

As she posed for the striking photograph, the Edinburgh University graduate showed off her It-girl phone case, showcasing Renaissance-like depictions of Cupid and putti holding arrows among the clouds.

Lady Amelia looked radiant in raspberry pink

The star took to social media to share her lowkey look with friends and fans. She captioned the selfie: " La salle de bain jaune et jolie @skinmattershollandpark," with a string of red and yellow love heart emojis.

Lady Amelia followers loved her timeless aesthetic and were quick to praise the star on her off-duty style. "Sublime!" one commented, while another added: "Wow." A third penned: "Very beautiful."

The star frequently sports looks from designer labels

Lady Amelia has established herself as a pioneer of mindful shopping – and frequently debuts new outfits crafted by local brands and independent designers. However, the socialite also revels in a designer look and recently attended TVR's unveiling of an all-new line-up of electric vehicles at MNKY HSE wearing Ahluwalia.

Prince Harry's cousin is a regular on the front row

The fashionista sported a two-tone tangerine orange and hot pink satin number designed by the emerging brand, who rose to prominence after the label's founder Priya Ahluwalia won both the 2021 BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund and The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor is a sixties dream in crochet top and flared jeans

Boasting a richly vibrant colour palette, a mini silhouette, strappy detailing, an asymmetrical effect and a ruched texture, the exquisite garment was certainly a forever-piece.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.