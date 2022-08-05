Gigi Hadid teases exciting update on her new fashion label Get ready to add some new knitwear to your wardrobe

She’s modelled for some of the biggest names in fashion, such as Chanel and Versace, gained attention as a television personality, and recently became a mum to one-year-old daughter Khai. But now Gigi Hadid is adding yet another string to her bow.

READ: Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of daughter Khai - and she's too cute

The It-girl shared some surprise behind-the-scenes shots of her and a group of designers working on the first collection of her new label, Guest In Residence.

The model has been hard at work putting together her new collection

The Instagram post featured a sneak peek of some of the sample pieces from her collection, with the caption: "Been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence.”

Gigi remains tight-lipped about when the collection will be released, but if the behind-the-scenes photos are anything to go by, fans can expect cosy cashmere and knitted loungewear - perfect for the forthcoming colder months.

The collection looks to feature lots of comfy cashmere loungewear

Her sister Bella Hadid was naturally quick to show her support, commenting “what we’ve all been waiting for” followed by a string of heart emojis.

READ: Gigi Hadid takes style cues from Bella Hadid with her lime green look

Hailey Bieber also couldn’t wait to see the model’s new collection, writing that she was “so excited about this” and sending a heart eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first time Gigi has tried her hand at putting a collection together, however.

READ: The ultimate rundown of Gigi Hadid's best street style moments

In April, the 27-year-old shared that she was joining forces with her childhood friend and founder of Frankie’s Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, to launch a new swimwear collection.

In an announcement post, Gigi told her followers how thrilled she was to create the collection with her “hometown girlie”, adding “I wish we could do this day over & over.”

Frankie’s Bikinis shared more information about what influenced the designs, sharing that “the collection is rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi's care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia”.