Lady Kitty Spencer is a tropical dream in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Polka dots, biblical references, bold florals, leopard print, mosaics, ceramics – all themes that are woven into Dolce & Gabbana's DNA and which Lady Kitty Spencer is more than familiar with. The socialite, who is a global brand ambassador for the luxury label, never misses an opportunity to step out in an outfit crafted by the brand – take her latest look for example.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer ups the ante in gold Dolce & Gabbana dress

Lady Kitty, 31, was photographed in a mesmerising dress by the Italian design duo, featuring the brand's signature Sicilian lemon print, romantic cursive text, tropical foliage and mid-length sleeves. The star completed her luxury outfit with a dazzling pair of earrings flaunting the label's unmissable D&G insignia in diamond-encrusted lettering.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding firework display

The society sweetheart wore her blonde locks down loose and shielded herself from the European sunshine with a pair of oversized cats-eye sunglasses – also by Dolce & Gabbana.

The image, which was snapped by photographer Giuseppe Riserbato, was reshared by Lady Kitty to her doting Instagram followers, alongside the caption: " Lady Kitty Spencer in Syracuse. Thank You @kitty.spencer @gsvilar @alisamli #grateful #beauty #kittyspencer #sicily #giusepperiserbato," with a string of summer-themed emojis.

LOOK: Lady Kitty Spencer is a dream in heavenly lace midi dress

Lady Kitty's friends and followers adored the beautiful post. "Loveee," one commented, while another said: "Stunning." A third mentioned: "Looking absolutely gorgeous Lady Kitty."

If Lady Kitty's lavish dress has caught your attention, then why not treat yourself to a similar piece by the brand?

Hydrangea-print Calf-length Poplin Dress, £841, Dolce & Gabbana

The 'Hydrangea-print calf-length poplin dress,' is a sumptuous alternative of Lady Kitty's number, which is sadly not available to buy online, and boasts a light cotton poplin with spaghetti straps, a corset-style bodice, a vibrant floral print, an iconic sundress silhouette and a circle skirt inspired by the Renaissance period.

If you love Lady Kitty's dress but are saving up for Autumn/Winter with September approaching – we've sourced this ethereal high street alternative by Anthropologie which is just as dreamy.

Hutch V-Neck Tiered Wrap Midi Dress, £160, Anthropologie

Princess Diana's niece recently stole the show in a floor-length number (can you guess who by?) featuring a rustic gold hue with ochre undertones, an antiquated feel, a ruffled texture, semi-sheer panels of metallic fabric, a sleeveless silhouette and a figure-hugging bodice.

SEE:Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

A large costume necklace boasting a multitude of beautiful gemstones adorned the model's neck. Aquamarine, garnet, moonstone and peridot stones were married to create a theatrical piece of jewellery.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.