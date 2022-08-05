Dua Lipa's latest Bottega Veneta outfit epitomises off-duty chic

Wowing fans with her tour wardrobe is just part of the game for modern pop icon Dua Lipa – and yet even off-stage, her style game is still fighting fit.

MORE: Dua Lipa lights up Instagram in the ultimate cool-girl neon crop top

The 26-year-old star has a lot on her plate at the moment, with her global Future Nostalgia tour being well underway after it was unfortunately postponed several times due to the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, the latest scheduled location has allowed Dua to spend some long-awaited time in her home city as played at Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo's Pristina on Thursday night.

"Can't wait to see you all tonight," Dua captioned a post shared on Instagram with her 85.7m followers. Although the star was born in London, she still considers Kosovo to be her home. She moved there with her family after it declared independence in 2008, and Dua channelled her excitement for the gig by including an emoji featuring the Kosovan flag in her post's caption.

READ: Backstage at Balenciaga: Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman reveal what happened behind the scenes

RELATED: Dua Lipa surprises fans in a neon green halter dress

Ahead of the performance, the Levitating singer took some time to update fans on some of her current wardrobe favourites.

The star turned to Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta for a seamless seasonal blend, with the help of her stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Although it is currently the peak of summer, Dua experimented with pieces from Bottega Veneta's upcoming autumn/winter collection.

The singer wore an oversized off-white pinstripe shirt dress alongside heeled thigh-high boots and the brand's 'Kalimero' bag in the 'Barolo' shade – an earthy, rich burgundy.

Both the shoulder bag and boots nodded to Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato leather weaving technique, a distinct design choice that has become synonymous with the brand's artisanal goods.

Dua finished off her look with thick, brassy gold pear-shaped earrings, also from Bottega Veneta's fall 2022 ready-to-wear line, and looked thrilled to steal a few hours of downtime as she posed in the mirror with a book tucked in her hand.

Dua also posted a video revealing her outfit that she wore for Sunny Hill Festival - and let's just say, obsessed doesn't quite cover it. The star opted for a sequin sculpted bra and mini skirt with matching full-length gloves and hot pink platform boots. Clearly, the Barbiecore trend is here for the long run.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.