Alicia Silverstone hops on Barbiecore trend in hot pink tulle two-piece

Best known for serving looks as teen queen Cher in the high school rom-com classic Clueless, Alicia Silverstone proved that she’s a fashionista off-screen too whilst on holiday in Greece.

The actress stunned her fans with pictures of her on a picturesque balcony, posing in the sunshine in a strapless pink crop top and matching tulle skirt.

The actress looked divine in the Christian Siriano ensemble

The magenta ensemble is one of the showstoppers from Christian Siriano’s Resort 2023 collection, and Alicia told her followers that she had fallen head over heels for it in her joke caption: “I hope this fits in my carry-on!”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with compliments, with one writing “this color!! Gorgeous” and another chiming in to tell the star that she looked “breathtaking”.

Others insisted that instead of trying to fit the outfit in her case, Alicia should simply show up to the airport in it!

Alicia posed by the azure Greek coast in bright pink

Alicia paired the scene-stealing dress with a natural, makeup-free look, letting her blonde tresses get swept up by the wind.

The actress recently revealed that her hair care routine is relatively low-maintenance, as she likes to leave things to chance.

The actress attended Christian Siriano's FW 2022 Runway Show in February

"Getting my best hair is like playing Russian roulette," she told The New York Times. "Basically, I wash my hair and sleep on it. Some days it works, and some days I have really freaky bad hair. For shampoo and conditioner, I've been using Giovanni for so many years. I love the 50/50 Balanced and the Root 66. They smell really good and work well, too."

The 45-year old also revealed that she takes extra care to choose environmentally-friendly products: "When I'm choosing products, they have to be completely natural, vegan and not use chemical ingredients. Then they also have to smell great and work great."

