7 of the most stylish designer vegan handbags to add to your wardrobe  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Once upon a time, a quality designer bag meant one thing, and one thing only: leather. How times have changed – these days, leather no longer necessarily represents the pinnacle of luxury goods.

MORE: 7 sustainable lingerie brands that you need to know about

In fact, there are plenty of excellent vegan designer brands that are making waves in the accessory market – for one, Los Angeles-based JW Pei has made a huge impression with its cult Gabbi shoulder bags, which have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Securing that much-coveted supermodel seal of approval has propelled JW Pei to new heights, and so it's no wonder that many more designers are looking to get on board and cater for those wanting to avoid animal-derived products.

What are vegan handbags made from?

Vegan handbags are made from a variety of materials, with faux leather being one of the main alternatives. Most vegan leather is made from polyurethane, a polymer usually derived from petroleum.

READ: The 8 best sustainable trainers to add to cart right now

RELATED: The 12 vintage dresses that you need in your summer wardrobe

However, this is not the only vegan fabric option out there – some brands are experimenting with alternatives created from cacti, apples and Ananas Anam's innovative Piñatex recycles pineapple leaf fibres, a waste product of the pineapple industry.

Hello! Fashion reveals the most stylish vegan designer handbags to add to your accessory collection right now:

Stella McCartney Frayme Zipit small vegetarian leather shoulder bag, £1,235, Net-A-Porter

See by Chloé Hana croc-effect vegan leather shoulder bag, £330, Net-A-Porter

Thermoire Dioni Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag, £302, Neiman Marcus

A.P.C Ninon Faux Leather Cross-Body Bag, £245, Liberty London

Gabbi bag, £95, JW Pei

Noelani puff shoulder bag, £365, Nanushka

Penelope tote bag, £460, Mashu

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.