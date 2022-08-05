Lady Amelia Spencer channels Princess Diana in knit top and sunglasses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The term 'icon' is thrown around nowadays – but given that their aunt was a true global fashion icon – it is hardly surprising that Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are connoisseurs of style. The 30-year-twins frequently pay homage to Princess Diana's distinctive style by channelling her unrivalled elegance and sophistication.

READ: Lady Eliza Spencer wows in romantic flippy mini skirt

Lady Amelia is the latest twin to do so. The socialite and model took to social media to share a brand new look with followers online – and she certainly does her late aunt proud with her outfit choice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

The star posed for a professional photoshoot for The Rake Magazine wearing a nude knit round-neck top with short sleeves that we can picture her aunt wearing, teamed with a pair of neutral trousers.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer ups the ante in gold Dolce & Gabbana dress

A pair of oversized black sunglasses shielded her radiant face from the sun, while infusing her timeless aesthetic with some diva-esque sass.

Lady Amelia posed in a beautiful outdoor garden setting and wore her blonde locks down loose for the shoot. A large pair of pearl drop earrings by Chopard caught the eye – in addition to her date-night beauty look featuring a pink lip and bronzed contouring.

The model posted the candid image on Instagram, alongside the caption: "@chopard @therake."

The twins revel in a neutral moment

Her friends and fans adored the scenic photograph and were quick to admire Lady Amelia's understated but effortless look. Sister Kitty Spencer said: "Beyond beautiful," while another online user added: "Love this." Twin sister Eliza commented: "So beautiful," and a fourth agreed, commenting with a string of fire emojis.

Silk Cashmere Top, £78, Joseph

Mirror Lady Amelia's minimalist look with Joseph's sumptuous nude silk top – which can be elevated with some nude trousers and classic Chanel espadrilles.

The stylish sisters are no strangers to the VIP guestlist – and use every opportunity to appear at lavish events with the utmost sophistication. The twins recently attended a pop-up in Harrods hosted by luxury jewellery brand Chopard, twinning in romantic playsuits with a Victoriana twist.

LOOK: Lady Amelia Spencer wows in glittering thigh-split dress

The girls stepped out in identical outfits by Michael Kors – short playsuits featuring long balloon sleeves, semi-sheer chiffon layers and dreamy pussy bow detailing. Lady Eliza sported an all-black number, while Lady Amelia opted for a classic polka dot print.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.