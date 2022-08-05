﻿

Lady Amelia Spencer channels Princess Diana in knit top and sunglasses

The socialite looked beautiful in neutrals

The term 'icon' is thrown around nowadays – but given that their aunt was a true global fashion icon – it is hardly surprising that Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are connoisseurs of style. The 30-year-twins frequently pay homage to Princess Diana's distinctive style by channelling her unrivalled elegance and sophistication.

Lady Amelia is the latest twin to do so. The socialite and model took to social media to share a brand new look with followers online – and she certainly does her late aunt proud with her outfit choice.

The star posed for a professional photoshoot for The Rake Magazine wearing a nude knit round-neck top with short sleeves that we can picture her aunt wearing, teamed with a pair of neutral trousers.

A pair of oversized black sunglasses shielded her radiant face from the sun, while infusing her timeless aesthetic with some diva-esque sass.

Lady Amelia posed in a beautiful outdoor garden setting and wore her blonde locks down loose for the shoot. A large pair of pearl drop earrings by Chopard caught the eye – in addition to her date-night beauty look featuring a pink lip and bronzed contouring.

The model posted the candid image on Instagram, alongside the caption: "@chopard @therake."

The twins revel in a neutral moment 

Her friends and fans adored the scenic photograph and were quick to admire Lady Amelia's understated but effortless look. Sister Kitty Spencer said: "Beyond beautiful," while another online user added: "Love this." Twin sister Eliza commented: "So beautiful," and a fourth agreed, commenting with a string of fire emojis.

The stylish sisters are no strangers to the VIP guestlist – and use every opportunity to appear at lavish events with the utmost sophistication. The twins recently attended a pop-up in Harrods hosted by luxury jewellery brand Chopard, twinning in romantic playsuits with a Victoriana twist.

The girls stepped out in identical outfits by Michael Kors – short playsuits featuring long balloon sleeves, semi-sheer chiffon layers and dreamy pussy bow detailing. Lady Eliza sported an all-black number, while Lady Amelia opted for a classic polka dot print.

