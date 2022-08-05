90s supermodels: where are they now? Still looking as glamorous as ever by the looks of it

Ah, the 1990s. It was the age of MAC's Spice lip liner, black velvet chokers and Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel' haircut. The looks were bold, the eyebrows were thin, and it was the decade during which the modelling world majorly upped its game.

The decade was famous for birthing a new runway breed – the supermodel.

Hello! Fashion remembers the faces that defined the 1990s and finds out what exactly they're up to in 2022.

Yasmeen Ghauri

Canadian model Yasmeen Ghauri was first discovered aged 17 while working in McDonalds. She landed her first major cover with Elle in 1991 and shortly after starred in Elton John's music video for the song Sacrifice.

Having walked for Chanel, Versace and Helmut Lang, she retired in 1997, with the intention of starting a family. She now lives in New York with her husband Ralph Bernstein with their two children.

Yasmeen recently met up with fellow 90s supermodel Helena Christensen for coffee

Linda Evangelista

With over 700 magazine covers under her belt, it's unsurprising that Linda Evangelista is regarded as one of the most influential models of the 1990s. Sadly, she has kept a relatively low profile in recent years after she was left "permanently deformed" by a cosmetic procedure. The model took legal action and the case has since been settled. Venturing back into modelling for the first time since the procedure, Linda has featured in a campaign with Fendi to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic 'Baguette' bag design.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel and since then has become an adored TV personality. Heidi is part of both Project Runway and America's Got Talent, and she currently lives in Los Angeles where she is raising her four children.

Elle Macpherson

Australian model Elle Macpherson first entered the modelling scene back in the early 1980s when she was merely trying to make some money to fund her law degree. Her profile quickly skyrocketed, and she earned the nickname "The Body" on account of all her swimsuit shoots. Now, Elle owns her own wellness company and according to her Instagram, still spends much of her time supporting designers by attending fashion shows.

Helena Christensen

Runway extraordinaire Helena Christensen started out in 1990 when she starred in the music video for Chris Issak's song, Wicked Game. She has featured in campaigns for the likes of Prada, Valentino and Chanel, and while she continues to model, is herself an established photographer.

