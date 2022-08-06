Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham twin in plush customised Versace robes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From Valentino to Chanel, luxury brands dote upon Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and are always happy to shower the newlywed duo with gifts. Nicola, 27, recently took to social media to show off her and her husband's latest designer offering – and it's fair to say we're just a touch jealous.

Nicola snapped a photo of two Versace his and hers dressing robes featuring the brand's signature Baroque printed sleeves, self-tie belts, jacquard Versace logos and plush cotton fabric. The pink and black items came customised, flaunting the couple's names in large, hand-sewn sequin silver lettering on the back.

Taking to Instagram to share the garments with fans and followers, Nicola said: "Thank you so much @versace @donatellaversace these are so iconic thank you!" with two pink love heart emojis.

If you're feeling extra and are tempted by the prospect of owning one of Nicola and Brooklyn's twinning robes, then why not treat yourself?

Nicola showed off her and husband Brooklyn's Versace robes

The garments are available to purchase via the Versace website and come in blush pink and black colour palettes. They can also be customised, meaning you can lounge in peace knowing your robe is a one-of-a-kind item.

Baroque Bathrobe, £380, Versace

Heiress Nicola is rarely short of covetable looks. Her wardrobe is a visual melting pot of archival designer frocks, luxury labels and must-have Y2K items. One of her latest looks to captivate? A printed slip dress that perfectly complemented her striking new hair transformation.

The actress looked ethereal in a purple and cream printed strappy dress boasting a subtle tie-dye effect, spaghetti straps and a classic cami neckline. She flashed a glimpse of a statement platinum and diamond ring, adding a touch of opulence to her beachside aesthetic.

The star wore her freshly dyed brunette tresses scraped back into a high bun, revealing a radiant beauty blend consisting of a flawless complexion, a gentle flutter of mascara and a peach lip.

