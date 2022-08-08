Laura Whitmore is the latest celebrity to jump on the Barbiecore trend

Laura Whitmore proved that the Barbiecore trend is going nowhere at last night's Love Island After Sun Reunion show on ITV2. The TV host gave Margot Robbie a run for her money in a bright pink Versace dress worthy of our favourite childhood doll.

Laura worked with her longtime stylist Emma Lane on the look which consisted of the pink mini dress complete with Versace's signature safety pins, plus matching vertiginous Sophia Webster platforms and a dainty gold necklace. Emma told Hello! Fashion, "I actually got the shoes in for another look but when we tried on the dress and the shoes were out it felt right to double up on pinks! Laura's necklaces are her own and were a perfect match with the gold safety pins."

In another nod to the Mattel doll, Laura's hair was styled in a sleek ponytail with a Barbie-esque side swept fringe, and fittingly for the show’s namesake she wore an oversized 'LOVE' barrette in her hair. "I think it's fun and most of us grew up playing with a Barbie, bright pink is really in at the moment - Valentino has been pushing pink alot in all its fashion shows and campaigns," Emma explained to us, "Versace brought out this amazing dress and many others in this colour too. It's also the perfect colour for TV as it pops on screen and looked great with the After Sun set. Laura confirmed that the look was a tribute to Barbie on her instagram saying, "TV Host Barbie! (I've scrolled too many on set pics of Margot Robbie as Barbie, Valentino fashion show's bright pinks and Tasha in her love island barbie box!)"

Laura isn't the first celebrity to try out the Barbiecore trend Alicia Silverstone hopped on the Barbiecore trend in hot pink tulle two-piece on her holiday last week, and earlier this month Anne Hathaway sent the fashion world into a spin as she stepped out to attend the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show. The actress looked phenomenal in head-to-toe pink. Anne's sequined ensemble sparked fashion mania online – causing fans to gush over her incredible outfit. "This is the kind of Barbie content I crave," one Instagram user said.

Laura's Barbie inspired hairstyle was created by Sophie Sugarman

While you may have heard of 'Cottagecore' already, 'Barbiecore' is probably new to your vocabulary. (Add a core to the end of the word and voila it's a trend.) But Barbiecore has actually been not so quietly creeping into pop culture for the last couple of months. Pierpaolo Piccioli's AW22 'Pink PP' show for Valentino's could be to blame, but ever since we first saw those leaked images of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie... could it be that we all secretly want to be Barbie girls?

