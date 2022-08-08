Kourtney Kardashian's full-length swimming gloves are so extra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner is not the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have declared her love for the great outdoors of late. Following the supermodel's forest getaway last week in which she sunbathed while sporting a bottle green pedicure, it is now her eldest sister Kourtney's turn to take a trip to the lake.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 194m followers, Kourtney posed on the back of a boat looking fresh from a dip in the water. The 43-year-old founder of wellness brand Poosh flew commercially with her family, including new husband Travis Barker, to travel to their nature-focused break.

Kourtney looked radiant after a quick dip

On Sunday, Kourtney posted various photos and videos on her Instagram Stories to keep her fans updated on what she was getting up to – involving a sport of water surfing and some late-evening appreciation of a beautiful sunset. The blended family seemed to be having the best time, a welcome outcome after the difficulties that followed Kourtney's split with Scott Disick, the father of her children.

The Poosh founder wore pieces by sister Kim's clothing brand SKIMS

Clearly, the lake life suits Kourtney – she looked radiant in photos posted to her main grid in which she beamed on the back of a boat. Although, her holiday wardrobe came courtesy of a source slightly closer to home. Kourtney wore swimwear pieces from her younger sister Kim's clothing brand SKIMS.

Not one for convention – after all, she did wear a now-iconic Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for her wedding earlier this year – Kourtney's lakeside look felt incredibly unique. She opted for a black high-necked one-piece with a central zip detail, but, most unusually, teamed it with matching full-length gloves - which are unfortunately currently out of stock. She also wore black elbow-length gloves with a black mini-dress for one of her wedding outfits during her lavish three-day ceremony in Sicily, proving her penchant for the trend.

Her surprising choice unmistakably elevated her swimwear game – giving her otherwise classic swimsuit a slightly sexy spin – which begs the question: are full-length gloves the latest must-have swimwear accessory?

Shop Kourtney Kardashian's lakeside look down below:

Swim zip front sleeveless one-piece, $88, SKIMS

