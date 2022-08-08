Nicola Peltz proves that Balenciaga sunnies are this summer's hottest eyewear trend

Nicola Peltz has been surprising her fans on Instagram with her new, dare we call it edgy aesthetic, but aside from the freshly darkened brunette hair there's one accessory she has sported which has firmly caught our attention. Namely Balenciaga's cult wraparound sunglasses.

The sunglasses were spotted at Balenciaga autumn/winter 2022 runway, and have been gaining traction ever since. Nicola Peltz debuted them on her Instagram, and Irina Shayk has worn similar shield frames on her Ibizan holiday with Riccardo Tisci and fellow super Stella Maxwell. Kim Kardashian paved the way for the trend, back in March she wore similar Balenciaga frames to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, posing for pictures in an aqua-blue dress. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner also made Balenciaga's sunglasses work for the red carpet at the same event.

The face framing sporty wraparounds are yet another trend borrowed from the early 2000s. The sunglasses of the early aughts are just the latest Y2K aesthetic to be embraced and adored by Gen Z. I can't help but think of Kate Moss' iconic Dior sunglasses ads, from fall 2006 when the supermodel sported a supersized pair of sunnies. The style which has been gaining traction on the fashion radar proves that the wraparound shield frames we loved in the early aughts are now the de rigeur aesthetic for an insane insta game.

You're in luck if you already have a pair of shield frames that are lying dormant in the back of your wardrobe and haven't seen the sun in a couple of summers... It's time to whip them back out. If you want to get in on the trend and are looking to make a serious statement this summer turn to creative director Demna Gvasalia's eyewear:

Shop the Balenciaga sunglasses:

Sport shield-frame sunglasses, £555, FarFetch

