Karlie Kloss nails party chic with her latest Bond girl look

Karlie Kloss and occasion dressing go hand in hand like a sartorial dream – and we have photographic evidence to prove it.

Just last month the supermodel was wowing us with her shimmery satin cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai that she wore during a stint in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. The 30-year-old styled her champagne-coloured gown with striking emerald jewels by David Yurman and black thong-style sandals – most suitable for a decadent Parisian soirée.

But, another day, another major Karlie Kloss party outfit – and her most recent ensemble, again featuring emerald shades, is one of her best yet.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 11m followers, Karlie looked seriously glamorous, posing in a green kimono-style gown, champagne saucer in hand. "Wait go ahead for one sec i'm gonna get a solo shot," she playfully captioned her photo.

The dress featured a dramatic V-neck plunge, all the way down to her midriff, and voluminous batwing sleeves. The wrap-style skirt had a major thigh slit, showing off the model's glowing limbs.

While sequins for party dressing is nothing ground-breaking, we couldn't help but fall in love with Karlie's latest look which showed that dark sequins gowns work just as well for summer as festive party season. Stepping out in a gleaming gown outside of the Christmas period felt refreshing, plus the low-cut neckline looked perfect against the backdrop of the model's bronzed décolletage.

The ensemble was an intelligent combination of a cool, verdant hue and a flattering silhouette against a makeup look steeped in summery warmth. The model even masterfully balanced the volume of the sleeves by wearing her hair up in a sleek bun.

Karlie finished off her Bond girl-style look with black barely-there sandals featuring the most miniscule ankle strap and single toe loop – a pared-down footwear choice that served its purpose in not detracting from her statement gown.

