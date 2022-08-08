Hello! Fashion Guest List: London's best parties throughout the month of July Our pick of the most exclusive events throughout the capital this month

The summer season is in full swing and of course London has seen a galaxy of stars attend the city's most stellar soirees. From the outfits to the canapés here's what the most exclusive parties in the world have been up to this month...

Hello! Fashion takes a closer look inside some of the most exclusive events that have taken place in July:

Pronovias cocktails

Pronovias celebrated the opening of their beautiful new flagship at 70-71 New Bond Street, with a glamorous evening reveal of the new store, and a preview of the 2023 party and bridal dresses collections. VIP guests such as Amber Le Bon were welcomed by Amandine Ohayon, CEO Pronovias Group who explained, "Our new London store will give brides the ultimate bridal experience, with expert advice from our consultants and more floor space to display our collections." Guests posed in front of the store's flower wall, with floral display accents provided by Croft & Moss, and enjoyed delicious canapes and refreshments from Bar des Pres.

Amber Le Bon poses with two models at new Pronovias flagship store

Federica Labanca looked radiant in a plum gown

Writer Angela X Lei donned a frothy tulle gown for the occasssion

Niomi Smart and Sarah Mikaela were also on hand to celebrate the opening

Muzungu Sisters festival

Muzungu Sisters, the slow fashion brand founded by Tatiana Santo Domingo and Dana Alikhani, hosted a summer festival in Notting Hill for their friends and children to celebrate the launch of their kids collection. Guests such as Zenouska Mowatt and Camilla al-Fayed mingled in St. John's Church Garden over the stunning decorations.

Camilla al-Fayed and Tatiana Santo Domingo attended the intimate event

Lady Emily Compton was on hand to support the brands foray into childrenswear

Hilary Peltz and Zenouska Mowatt enjoyed the sunshine in St Johns Gardens

Friends Lauren Regan Dupuy and Venetia Archer, founder of Ruuby app

Guerlain dinner

Guerlain celebrated the launch of their new 'Butterfly Makeup Collection', designed by Violette Serrat the house's Creative Director of makeup. Inspired by Nature and the beautiful patterns of multi-coloured butterfly wings, this was Violette's first visit to the UK since becoming the brands director – so it was the brand's opportunity to gather a creative, multi-faceted group of people including Charlotte Carrol to make a bold statement about the new direction for the brand over dinner at a private members club in Camden.

Charlotte Carrol and Violette Serrat mingled over dinner

Tara Zadeh wore flatforms and a summer dress for the occassion

Batwoman actress Wallis Day turned heads in her LBD

Journalist and author Yomi Adekoge was on hand to see the new Butterfly inspired collection

Bulgari Allegra Dinner

An evening of exquisite new scents, and floral cocktails was in order on 12th July at Mayfair's The Maine restaurant, as Bulgari celebrated the launch of its captivating new Allegra fragrances. Creative director Amandine Pallez took guests on a sensory journey, sharing her inspiration behind the brand's latest perfume launches with glamorous attendes including DJ Zara Martin. The evening was peppered with quality small plates, new perfume favourites and a very special performance of poetry.

Tish Weinstock and Zara Martin attended the Bulgari Allegra Dinner

Model Ikram Abdi Omar looked stunning at the event

Maya Prever, Denise Primbet and Orin Carlin gazed at the new perfumes from Bulgari