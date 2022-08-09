Three unmissable designers to have on your radar during Copenhagen Fashion Week These are the three most exciting Scandi talents to look out for during the shows

Copenhagen Fashion Week is upon us once more. Outside of the 'Big Four' fashion weeks (namely, New York, London, Milan and Paris) it has become one of the most exciting and hotly anticipated dates in the sartorial calendar. The fashion talent coming out of Scandinavia is truly astounding, and while you may have heard of the key players such as Ganni and Stine Goya already there are a new crop of emerging designers that are certainly ones to watch.

We spoke with Isabella Rose Davey, the Director of Communications and Digital for Copenhagen Fashion Week, who gave us the lowdown on who to look out for this year:

RELATED: Couture Fashion Week: the best street style looks so far

MORE: 7 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

A. Roege Hove

"Craftsmanship, thoughtful design and a focus on process has always been core values of design in Denmark - the very values that saw Danish design shoot into the stratosphere in the mid 20th century. Sliding into the post-millennia, these principles are very much still embedded in the ethics of the creative industry, but not at all limited to simply furniture design. Amalie Roege Hove, the woman behind the eponymous brand, has proven just that with her celebration, subversion and reinterpretation of knitwear, launching her brand in 2019 to since critical acclaim."

A model walks the runway at the A. Roege Hove fashion show CPHFW AW22

"Challenging traditions of knitwear with this modern and artistic approach to original craftsmanship, A. Roege Hove aims for silhouettes to be both effortless and extravagant. Defined by an experimenting and intuitive way of working with traditional knitwear techniques, the brand challenges our perception of shape and pushes our expectations of the materials and their behaviour. There is a new level of thoughtfulness in her brand whereby each style is engineered and created to minimise waste, and for some styles zero waste, for the production to have a natural responsibility in mind throughout the entire process. One carrying the torch for a modern rendition of Danish design values."

RELATED: Nicola Peltz proves that Balenciaga sunnies are this summer's hottest eyewear trend

MORE: 90s supermodels: where are they now?

Jade Cropper

"There is nothing more sexier than a woman in control - and that woman is certainly wearing Jade Cropper. Having stormed into the top show turnout in her first showcase at AW22, Jade Cropper has been outlined as a core new addition to the CPHFW schedule, embodying a bold new feminine fire that presents a drastically confident and sensual silhouette."

Jade Cropper's signature is her contemporary expression

"Highlighting the synergy effects created by the unconventional interplay of fusing the energy of the streets with elegant, and couture pieces to change the status of multifunctional wear, the collections of Jade are defined by her signature and contemporary expression with an emphasis on versatility, inventive detailing, imperfection and deconstructed design. Since launch in 2020, the brand has been selected for Swedish Fashion Talent, was pipped as a CPHFW talent slot and gained significant attention by the industry - all from her studio in Stockholm. Jade Cropper wants to challenge traditions, reinvent, and encourage multifunctional garments: a new runway experience awaits this SS23."

RELATED: Legendary designer Issey Miyake has passed away

MORE: Gigi Hadid teases exciting update on her new fashion label

(Di)vision

"There is a groundswell of new talent in the industry, and (di)vision has captured this energy succinctly through their incredible ability to build a loyal and dedicated community, introduce new methods of clothing reuse and also - dare I say it - give a sexy new face to what sustainability could look like."

(di)vision is reknown for its dedication to sustainbility

"With their brand core based on new notions of upcycling, design, textiles and new forms, (di)vision has been catering for a new, forward thinking clientele since their launch in 2018. (di)vision’s unisex collections take inspiration from classic silhouettes with a conceptual and multifunctional DIY aesthetic. Using only high-quality deadstock fabrics discarded from exclusive designers and existing materials they are trying to put a new view on a traditional industry set in its old ways. A brand that has already become a core mainstay of the CPHFW schedule, each season looks to top the next: an exhilarating showcase each season guaranteed."