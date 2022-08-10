Millie Bobby Brown reveals the one beauty product she's "obsessed" with

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has shared her "​​new daily obsession" on Instagram, and we can’t say we are surprised.

The 18 year old actress posted a photo to her 57.5 million followers of herself sporting depuffing under-eye gel pads, from her own skincare range Florence By Mills. The actress looked fresh-faced in the snap, pairing her favourite beauty product with a chunky pastel knit jumper and a delicate Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra gold and onyx pendant necklace.

"These cute lil cloud gel patches float under our eyes with caffeine extract to help wake up tired, puffy skin that sometimes can create the appearance of dark circles," the brand say about their cult staple product. The patches are also soaked in green tea extract to soothe and cactus extract to hydrate the under eye area.​ To use them simply place a pair of clouds under the eyes and leave on for 10-15 minutes. ​

"Our OG eye gels are a favourite of mine, BUT these might be my new love," Millie explained in a statement on her website, "I put these in my skincare fridge so they are chilled, then pop them on in the morning to wake up my eyes. They work wonders for my early mornings!" It’s not surprising Millie would need a way to look fresh-faced in the morning, considering her rigorous filming schedule for her hit Netflix series.

The under eye pads have rave reviews from her customers and fans with one commenting, "Tried it for the first time the other day, and I already see results?! After just one application, it seems that my eyes are definitely less puffy and tired" another explained, "I love these adorable clouds because they help reduce puffiness and undereye circles SO MUCH And on top of that they look super cute too."

The eye pads have rave reviews online

The eye pads are so popular that they are actually out of stock, but luckily you can sign up here, to be notified of their return.

