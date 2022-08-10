This is exactly what Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wear to a baby shower

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are not only fellow supermodels and besties – the pair are also astonishingly in sync when it comes to their outfit choices.

On Tuesday night, their social media influencer friend Lauren Perez held a baby shower for her upcoming arrival and Bella and Kendall both showed up wearing ultra-flattering stretchy printed dresses.

In a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram with her 441k followers, Lauren wore a dove grey waterfall maxi dress and cradled her bump against the backdrop of a garden in bloom. "Baby waltzer you're so loved already!!! You have the best aunties and uncles who can't wait to meet you," she captioned the post in a sweet tribute.

Among pictures of floral tablescapes and a quaint afternoon tea set-up, Kendall posed alongside her pregnant friend while sporting a printed form-fitting midi dress that we are head over heels for.

The sleeveless dress featured a high-necked rounded collar and earthy neutral shades – strongly reminiscent of a classical mosaic. The pattern consisted of vintage-inspired roses and leaves – motifs rooted in the art of antiquity.

Bella joined her friend in opting for a printed stretch dress, only hers featured a more abstract pattern compiled of cool grey tones. However, the 25-year-old styled her dress with metallic accessories with distinctly warmer hues – finishing off her look with brassy gold bangles and her favourite heart pendant earrings that she has worn on multiple occasions already this summer.

Bella shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her and Lauren posing while seated on the porch, writing: "I LOVE YOU BESTIE, I CAN'T WAIT FOR OUR LITTLE LOVE TO COME."

