This is exactly what Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wear to a baby shower

Is this dress style the ultimate al fresco guest outfit? Apparently so, according to Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid…

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are not only fellow supermodels and besties – the pair are also astonishingly in sync when it comes to their outfit choices.

On Tuesday night, their social media influencer friend Lauren Perez held a baby shower for her upcoming arrival and Bella and Kendall both showed up wearing ultra-flattering stretchy printed dresses.

In a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram with her 441k followers, Lauren wore a dove grey waterfall maxi dress and cradled her bump against the backdrop of a garden in bloom. "Baby waltzer you're so loved already!!! You have the best aunties and uncles who can't wait to meet you," she captioned the post in a sweet tribute.

Among pictures of floral tablescapes and a quaint afternoon tea set-up, Kendall posed alongside her pregnant friend while sporting a printed form-fitting midi dress that we are head over heels for.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The sleeveless dress featured a high-necked rounded collar and earthy neutral shades – strongly reminiscent of a classical mosaic. The pattern consisted of vintage-inspired roses and leaves – motifs rooted in the art of antiquity.

Bella joined her friend in opting for a printed stretch dress, only hers featured a more abstract pattern compiled of cool grey tones. However, the 25-year-old styled her dress with metallic accessories with distinctly warmer hues – finishing off her look with brassy gold bangles and her favourite heart pendant earrings that she has worn on multiple occasions already this summer.

Bella shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her and Lauren posing while seated on the porch, writing: "I LOVE YOU BESTIE, I CAN'T WAIT FOR OUR LITTLE LOVE TO COME."

