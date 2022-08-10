Lily-Rose Depp trusts this cult British brand for her summer style The actress is just the latest 'Poster Girl' for the emerging label

Lily-Rose Depp revealed her summer wardrobe staple, and it’s one that we can’t get enough of. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis flaunted her figure in a white mesh ensemble from London-based brand Poster Girl.

In photos posted to her Instagram story the 23-year-old bilingual actress donned the distinctive Poster Girl garment along with ‘old-school’ apple headphones (yep the ones with the wires - no AirPods for Ms. Depp) and a flippy pastel pink mini skirt with a distinctly Barbiecore aesthetic. She also showed off a delicate purple heart shaped pendant on a gold chain in her snaps.

Lily shared the snaps with her 6.5 million followers

This coveted label has built a sought after following, and not just because of its latest famous fan. The brand is a cult favourite and has been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat,Vanessa Hudgens & Megan Fox to name a few. The brand is renowned for its signature body-skimming fishnet designs with lace details for a feminine allure and is characterised by its signature front cut and crystal heart details.

The founders of the label are Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, who met while studying womenswear design at Central Saint Martins in London. Francesca cut her teeth at Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood & Alexander Wang while Natasha grew her expertise at John Galliano, Jeremy Scott & Bvlgari. A pretty impressive joint CV.

Lily also shared a photo of her necklace

The duo came together in 2017 to form Poster Girl, "A label manifesting confidence, ultra femininity and referencing a direct nostalgia to the designers upbringings. By pushing and developing surface textures, the high gloss aesthetic of this brand is backed with sophisticated, luxurious construction techniques and quality," the brand explained in a statement on their website.

"Working together has always been quite effortless," the duo told Vogue in an interview last year. "We have our own individual strengths that we bring to the studio and we’ve both had to learn and experience a lot of things from scratch too. One of the best parts about working together is the way we can bounce off one another, in a way creating a hybrid version of a design or concept."