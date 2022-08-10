Lady Amelia Windsor wows in dreamy lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From restaurant openings in Notting Hill to taking her place on the front row at fashion shows, Lady Amelia Windsor regularly attends the hottest events in town. The 26-year-old socialite always seems to be on her feet – so naturally the occasional spa day retreat is necessary.

Lady Amelia enjoyed a spa day on Tuesday – taking to social media to share a selfie of her ethereal relaxation day attire. The star, who is a distant cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, looked radiant in a white lace dress featuring a square neckline, a pale tangerine orange under slip, gently ruffled straps and a loose fit.

A plain canvas tote bag rested on her shoulder and she showed off her Renaissance-inspired phone case which boasted mini Cupid-like cherubs and clouds.

The Edinburgh University graduate wore her hair scraped back into a bun, revealing a fresh beauty glow thanks to her luxurious spa treatment. As she documented her spa trip, Lady Amelia showed off her eclectic array of bracelets, including a handful of simple gold chains and a handmade beaded and crystal bracelet.

The society sweetheart captioned the natural post: "@santi_spa," with a massage and orange heart emoji.

Lady Amelia is an ambassador for the South Kensington-based spa, whose glittering clientele includes Made In Chelsea's Sophie Hermann and Love Island's Laura Crane.

If Lady Amelia's lowkey look has caught your eye – we've found just the piece for you. We can definitely picture the star wearing this delicate Michael Kors dress, which features a broderie anglaise texture, a nipped waist and a swishy mini skirt.

Alternativity, Topshop is offering an affordable white number that makes for the sweetest beach dress.

Lady Amelia recently indulged in yet another spa day as she treated herself to a day of relaxation at Holland Park-based skincare studio Skin-Matters.

The royal captured a radiant post-facial selfie, where she showcased a lovely garment – a raspberry pink knitted tank top to add to her colourful collection of ethically sourced pieces.

