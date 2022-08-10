Emily Ratajkowski shares her favourite bikini style 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear label Inamorata has just dropped a brand new collection and frankly, we are obsessed.

A relative newcomer to the industry – the New York-based label was only founded back in 2017. Inamorata has been making waves in the world of designer swimwear and its latest drop featuring satin fabrics certainly does not disappoint.

In a series of photos shared with her 29.5m followers on her Instagram Stories, Emily revealed that Inamorata was expanding its range with a collection of satin pieces in all new colours such as lilac, dove grey, champagne and pillar box red.

The 31-year-old then went on to share which of the bikini bottoms from Inamorata's range is her best-loved style, writing "my favourite boyshort" over a photo of a model sporting the Luciana top and matching full-coverage bottoms.

The top features an underwired, ruched design whereas the Oceanside shorts have a full coverage fit and sit just below the navel.

Emily is not alone in her love for Inamorata's boyshort style bikini bottoms – just last week TikTok sensation Addison Rae wore the exact same pair, only in a retro-inspired floral print.

What is the story behind Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear label Inamorata?

Supermodel Emily and her friend Kat Mendenhall set up the brand a few years ago, with the aim of creating "a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city". The flattering shapes are inextricably linked to southern California beach culture – with Emily having publicly acknowledged that her vision for Inamorata was heavily inspired by her hometown.

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," she said, explaining the influences that helped form Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's favourite bikini style below:

Luciana top, £110, Inamorata

Oceanside short, £86, Inamorata

