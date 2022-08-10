10 Vivienne Westwood buys that will never go out of style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vivienne Westwood represents the pinnacle of British fashion design – an iconic brand with a history steeped in anarchic, nonconformist spirit.

Tartan, safety pins, and the emblematic orb motif are all key design features that are still used in modern Vivienne Westwood collections today – instantly recognisable tropes that hark back to punk's golden days.

Dua Lipa wore Vivienne Westwood for last year's Brit Awards

Her designs have been worn by no end of celebrities including Dua Lipa who sported a memorable corseted two-piece to last year's Brit Awards, as well as Hailey Bieber who turned to the label for her white off-the-shoulder dress that she wore to her wedding rehearsal dinner.

Bella Hadid walks in a Vivienne Westwood runway show

Who is Vivienne Westwood?

Born in Cheshire, Vivienne Westwood is a fashion designer who is best known for pioneering modern punk and new wave styles into mainstream dressing. After dropping out of art school she became a primary school teacher. Vivienne started out designing her own jewellery, which she sold at a market stall on Portobello Road, but it wasn't until she met Malcom McLaren – who became the manager of punk band the Sex Pistols – that she she began designing and creating Teddy Boy-style pieces for him.

What is the history of the Vivienne Westwood brand?

In 1974, Vivienne opened her boutique named ‘SEX’ on the King's Road. The store sold fetish and bondage wear by specialist brands as well as bespoke pieces designed by Vivienne and Malcom. All four members of the Sex Pistols were customers, with bass-player Glen Matlock even manning the shop floor on Saturdays.

"It changed the way people looked. I was messianic about punk, seeing if one could put a spoke in the system in some way," Vivienne told The Independent. "I realised there was no subversion without ideas. It's not enough to want to destroy everything."

Eventually, Vivienne and Malcom staged their first fashion show together in 1981, 'Pirate'. The collection featured historical cuts, asymmetrical neckline and plenty of swashbuckling grit and then over the years she developed her own eponymous label.

