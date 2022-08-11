Bella Hadid borrowed the knee-high socks trend from this cult 90's film

Bella Hadid has stepped out in knee-high socks and mid heel pumps and if the look is familiar to you, that's because you've "like totally" seen it before. The supermodel has been taking her style cues from an unlikely source, the 1995 cult-classic teen movie Clueless.

In photos posted to her Instagram the supermodel wore black knee-high athletic Nike socks, which were paired with patent round toe heels in the same colour for the ultimate Cher Horowitz-inspired look. The 25-year-old teamed the look with a plaid mini skirt, Michael Kors bag, and logo babytee from Tankair which boasted the words 'Compassionate'. The final touch was a gothic silver statement necklace, and silver drop earrings alongside oval sunglasses. The model was on a night out with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

And this isn't the first time Bella has rocked this unlikely combo, earlier this week to promote her non-alcoholic drinks brand Kin Euphorics Bella donned white knee high socks and patent white loafers (oh-so 1990's.) She teamed them with the 'Texan Tuxedo', double denim. Paired with a jeans mini skirt, and denim corset and pearl necklace the vibe was clearly Clueless inspired.

Back in the 1990s any fashionista worth her salt was in on the trend which was normally accessorised with a mini skirt, a styling trick Bella Hadid has also used with the sock-shoe look. Knee socks seem to be making something of a comeback and not just thanks to Bella. At Paris Fashion Week in March, Coperni's autumn/winter 2022 runway showed off logo knee socks, and of course Bella was spearheading the trend even back then wearing a look of theirs straight off the runway post their debut.

The 1995 film Clueless inspired a host of fashion trends

So if you're ready to look like "a total Betty" maybe it's time to dig out your old pumps, pull up your socks and rock the Clueless look.