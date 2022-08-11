Alexa Chung just made it official, ballet pumps are back

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Muse to many an esteemed fashion designer, Alexa Chung and summer dressing rightfully go hand in hand like a dream. Her eponymous label may have sadly closed in March of this year, but that hasn't stopped the 38-year-old from bouncing back and putting together an ultra-covetable holiday wardrobe.

Her most recent outfits have been nothing short of revolutionary, an eclectic mix of vintage lace, statement sleeves and ruffles galore – all with an underlying nostalgic flair.

Alexa may be best known for her distinctive style that defined 2010s fashion culture, but even in 2022 the model and presenter hasn't strayed too far from her roots with her latest footwear choice.

Alexa paired white ballet flats with an oversized shirt

In a post shared on Instagram with her 5.4m followers, Alexa showed off another effortless style moment, consisting of a white airy shirt dress, a brimmed denim sunhat and white ballet pumps.

Alexa exhibited impressive prowess in pulling off even the most difficult-to-master pieces. Ballet flats are not for the fainthearted – for those of us who decided, or rather demanded, that they were the only socially acceptable footwear choice for school. Thanks to Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse who wore them on repeat back in the early 2000s.

The presenter styled her ballet pumps with an off-white ruffle mini dress

The memories of sodden toes and practically zero ankle support come flooding back in an instant.

However, Alexa may well be onto something with her single-handed revival of ballet flats. This time the ballet pump features a higher cut, no toe cleavage here - Alexa flaunts a more grown up take on the ballet pump trend we came to love in the early aughts. After all, they are chic and unfussy, promising not to divert the eye away from the focus of your outfit. The 38-year-old looked the picture of off-duty sophistication as she starred in a candid snap taken in an old-school shop, filled to the brim with interesting wares.

But rest assured, this was not Alexa's first brush with ballet pumps this month – just over a week ago she paired a playful shirred midi dress with a blue velvet pair, attesting to the style's versatility. Thanks to Alexa, our summer wardrobe is now due an update…

