10 fashion influencers to follow for the ultimate style inspiration Did someone say Instagram rabbit hole?

What is Instagram if not an aesthetically pleasing photo collection of insanely glamorous people living impossibly glamorous lives? If your style game is stagnating, a quick scroll through your feed is the perfect way to gain some outfit inspiration and get it back on track.

Curating your feed is practically an art form, and to help you get started Hello! Fashion shares our must-follow fashion influencers to boost your Instagram feed:

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni's bikini game is unparalleled, plus she's also a huge fan of Balenciaga's Cagole shoulder bag.

Koleen Diaz

If your style is sports luxe meets noughties icon, Koleen Diaz will be a welcome addition to your feed.

Giovanna Engelbert

For an opulent dose of jewellery inspiration, look no further than Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert.

Camille Charrière

Nothing is off the table for London-based Parisienne Camille Charrière. With a particularly covetable heel collection, expect major shoe envy.

Pia Shah

If ever you need a lesson in how to masterfully style a corset, rest assured, Pia Shah gets it right every single time.

Aly Silverio

Layered neutrals and understated monochromes are Aly Silverio's fashion forte – and yet, her bouncy blow dry epitomises our current hair goals.

Olivia Palermo

It-girl Olivia Palermo is forever our style inspo when it comes to texture – chunky lace, decadent feathers and striking bouclé are just a drop in the ocean.

Pernille Teisbaek

Prepare for major holiday envy before perusing Pernille Teisbaek's grid – her Instagram page is a must-follow if you're into enchanting Chanel accessories.

Abisola Omole

Model Abisola Omole is the undisputed queen of the effortlessly chic holiday wardrobe, but if you fancy a splash of colour, her occasional forays into the dopamine dressing trend are legendary.

Ellie Delphine

Ellie Delphine excels in loud prints, micro tops, and the season's hottest accessories. Plus, if you want to up your optical game, her sunglasses collection is to die for.