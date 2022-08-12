Emily Ratajkowski's hair extensions are the breakup hairstyle we all want to try Rapunzel eat your heart

"New hair, new me." That has certainly been the adage of Emily Ratajkowski who has been rocking waist length hair post her split with movie producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Looking carefree, the 31 year-old model, entrepreneur and mother of Sylvester Apollo, hit the streets of New York in a stunning ensemble which showed off her new locks which we suspect are the result of carefully placed extensions, adding length and volume to her chocolate brown mane.

The soft waves she is sporting are deliberately undone and messy, the ultimate cool–girl hair with a hint of Boticelli waves mixed in. Hitting the streets of her home city she wore mustard yellow kick crop flares, teamed with a black crop top, black leather mule flats, and everyone's favourite new sunglasses shape for 2022, oval frames.

So why is there an urge to radically change one’s hair after a breakup? "Getting a new 'do is a painless way to cope with the heartbreak and trauma of a breakup,” Psychologist Joseph Marquez explained to reportr, "Breakup is a transition point. And in order to cope with things, changing hairstyles or getting a haircut is a way of showing an end and a new start because it will grow again,"

The look comes after she shared with her followers her favouirte bikini bottoms, as she has been focusing her attention on her swimwear range. The 31-year-old shared which of the bikini bottoms the Inamorata's collection is her best-loved style, writing, "my favourite boyshort" over a photo of a model sporting the Luciana top and matching full-coverage bottoms.

This isn't the first time Emily has experimented with hairstyles back in May at Cannes film festival the model certainly upped the style stakes when it came to her riviera look for the movie’s premiere. The author of New York Times bestseller My Body sported her trademark bronze smokey eye and a stunning long head-turning clip-in fringe. The maestro behind her new locks was celebrity coiffeur Jennifer Yepez. "Back in Cannes with a Bang," Yepez said of Emily’s new look earlier that day.