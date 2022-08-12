These parachute pants are TikTok's latest viral trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

According to TikTok it's time to ditch your cargo pants in lieu of a more updated version of the baggy trouser trend, namely parachute pants. The hashtag #parachutepants has garnered over 46.6M views so far.

Every influencer worth their Balenciagas has been flaunting a pair of white ‘parachute’ trousers from Amazon on the platform. TikToker Mikayla Vallati explained in a Tvideo she posted, "These Amazon parachute pants!!! Idc [I don't care] what you say I am actually obsessed."

Meanwhile Jenny Nguyen wore an identical pair which she showed off on the video sharing site, sharing exactly how she styled them saying, "lazy day, little shirt big pants" as she paired hers with a ribbed tank top.

"The 1990's cargo pant loved by girl bands like All Saints and the Spice Girls has been reimagined for 2022," explains Hello! Fashion's editor Jill Wanless, "Those baggy multi pocketed pants worn with chunky trainers and a midriff baring top were the go-to look for the girl power generation. Fast forward to now and parachute pants, a more lightweight iteration (named after their likeness to parachute fabric) are having a moment with fans like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber."

Rosie Hungtinton-Whiteley is a big fan of the trend, taking to her Instagram earlier this year in a silk pair, where as Hailey has been wearing white ones to accompany her husband Justin Bieber on his world tour.

Hailey Bieber wore hers with a bang on trend motorcycle jacket

How do I style parachute pants?

According to Jill, "Look for technical fabrics (Ripstop) with an oversized fit and drawstring waist and ankle. And remember to keep it streamlined on top to balance your baggy bottoms."

What is the difference between Parachute Pants and cargo pants?

“The key difference is the fabric. Parachute pants being lightweight made from nylon, like parachute fabric,” explains Jill. According to Amazon their baggy wide leg long pants are made of polyester, they are a “soft, comfortable, skin friendly, soft and durable, lightweight design suited for everyday wear.”

Shop the parachute pants trend:

Women Casual Baggy Parachute Pants, £15.98, Amazon

