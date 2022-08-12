Kendall Jenner makes a case for satin trousers this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner's summer wardrobe is really the gift that keeps on giving. Only recently the supermodel was wowing us with the ideal baby shower guest outfit – earlier this week she attended a celebration held by her best friend Lauren Perez wearing the dreamiest earthy bodycon midi dress.

And yet, in a flash she has come through with another chic ensemble, only this time she has erred on the side of casual – and we are very much on board.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 253m followers, Kendall lounged on a circular garden chair and showed off her current wardrobe frontrunners – a classic ribbed tank top and cream satin wide-leg trousers, both by cult Swedish label Totême.

While the argument for a quality white racer top requires little convincing in fashion circles, it was Kendall's unexpected trouser fabric choice that has given us food for thought.

Tom Ford has been a huge advocate for satin trousers this season, producing utilitarian-style iterations in vibrant olive and chestnut shades on the runway for spring/summer 2022.

But we seem to have fallen for Kendall's relaxed-fit pair, which is part of her personal shopping edit for luxury online retailer FWRD.

It was revealed in September 2021 that the 26-year-old would convert her industry knowledge amassed from years behind the camera into a new venture, working as FWRD's creative director.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Kendall shared in a statement following the announcement of her new role. "As FWRD's creative director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

Her curated edit provides fans with the chance to stay on top of which pieces Kendall is loving, and which brands should be on their radar. "Fashion is the perfect blend of art and commerce," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "And platforms like FWRD have always been great guides for me as to what are temporary trends and what are ideas here to stay."

