Nicola Peltz Beckham dazzles in Fendi bustier and matching low-rise trousers The star opted for classic houndstooth

Nicola Peltz Beckham is never shy to debut some awe-inspiring designer outfits on the red carpet. The 27-year-old actress stepped out in Fendi to attend Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood alongside husband Brooklyn on Thursday.

SEE: Nicola Peltz proves that Balenciaga sunnies are this summer's hottest eyewear trend

Nicola looked timeless in a houndstooth-print belted bustier with matching low-rise trousers from Fendi's Fall 2022 Ready to Wear collection. Boasting creative director Kim Jones' signature sharp tailoring infused with a tinge of eighties nostalgia, the impeccably constructed set offered a youthful spin on the traditional print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The star certainly played into Jones' penchant for historical referencing – as she complimented her revamped eighties outfit with her modern mullet hairstyle. The glam rock 'do was elevated by a sultry beauty blend, consisting of a dewy skin tone, a dusting of blush and a party-ready eyeliner flick.

LOOK: Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals alternative hair transformation – and fans are going wild

To complete her coordinating look, Nicola slipped on some chunky platform boots, her go-to shoe choice whatever the occasion.

Nicola wore a Fendi houndstooth set to the event

The Beckham family and Jones have formed a close bond across the years. For Brooklyn and Nicola's April wedding, Jones fashioned bespoke Dior suits for the Beckham men.

The actress was joined by husband Brooklyn on the red carpet

Jones told British Vogue, “I love the fact all the Beckham boys express their personalities in the suits they chose…I’ve known them all a long time and seeing them all grow up and develop their own tastes is really cool. Like David’s style, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

RELATED: Nicola Peltz takes inspiration from Victoria Beckham's solo music days with her latest 90s accessory

A month after the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola were invited to sit front row at Dior Men's Spring 2023 show in Los Angeles. For the star-studded occasion, Nicola sported a sumptuous satin icy blue suit from the collection which paid homage to Jones' perfected and imaginative tailoring, while Brooklyn looked laid-back in a grey hoodie and black monogrammed trousers also sourced from the collection.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.