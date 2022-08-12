Gigi Hadid has just schooled us in how to wear low-rise jeans again

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's been absolutely zero stopping Gigi Hadid's style game this summer. Between making a case for lime green as the season's hottest colour, the 27-year-old has also been super busy putting in the graft for the upcoming launch of her new fashion label, Guest In Residence.

While our wardrobes are counting down the days until Gigi unveils her collection of cosy knits, currently all we can think about is the supermodel's most recent street style moment. Stepping out in the streets of New York, Gigi's latest look gave us major denim envy, and served as a sartorial reminder that low-rise jeans are not to be overlooked.

Despite the sun's glaring heat, the supermodel looked super stylish in a boxy white cropped shirt and ripped jeans. Gigi's pair were coloured in a light blue wash and featured distressed rips on both sides around the knee area, and a straight leg fit.

While some may shy away from a low-rise waistband, Gigi embraced a calculated display of midriff and went one step further by styling her jeans with a cropped white striped shirt with rolled sleeves and pyjama-style lapels.

Proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand, the supermodel kept things casual on the footwear front, opting for khaki Converse trainers.

Finishing off her look, Gigi accessorised with gold-rimmed tinted oval shades and a chunky necklace, and wore her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail.

She also sported a cream version of her much-loved Loro Piana vanity case – the bag style that she turned to on numerous occasions when she was pictured during the pandemic.

Shop our picks to recreate Gigi Hadid's ripped jeans street style moment:

RE/DONE 90s boyfriend jeans, £325, Harrods

Frame distressed straight-leg jeans, £289, The Outnet

