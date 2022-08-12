5 standout style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week

Forget the catwalks, when it comes to Copenhagen Fashion Week, it’s all about the street style.

The Scandi sartorial set definitely brought the goods this season, with some of the most renowned influencers and fashionistas in the world, from Emili Sindlev to Nina Sandbech rocking a series of incredible ensembles.

At the Hello! Fashion office, we are just as obsessed as the action on the pavement as what happens on the runway and for good reason. The street style trends from the Spring/Summer 2022/23 shows were awash with enviable looks from Barbiecore to double denim.

Read on to see the 5 standout street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS22/23:

Barbiecore

The Barbiecore trend is still going strong at CPHFW, with influencers such as Nina Sandbech jumping on the bandwagon donning saccharine shades of hot pink. The Margot Robie-inspired trend has been one of the standout references for our summer style, influenced by the Valentino runway and Pierpaolo Picolli’s bright PP Pink colour he developed with Pantone especially for his show.

Pops of Neon

Neon is making a welcome return to our wardrobe after a few years of lying dormant. A 2010’s mainstay of our summer attire, bright hues were trending on the streets of the Danish capital, with queen of accessories Marianne Theodorsen wearing a remarkable pair of knee high Cagole boots from Balenciaga in highlighter yellow.

Cowgirl Chic

The urban cowgirl look is alive and well at CPHFW this year. Perhaps inspired by Beyoncé’s ‘Cowgirlcore’ aesthetic she’s been rocking since the debut of her Renaissance album, yee-haw style accessories were everywhere on the streets of Copenhagen. Emma Chamberlain managed to nail the trend in a bright red pair of cowboy boots, making us all reach into the back of our wardrobes for our very own.

Parachute pants

The cousin of the beloved cargo pants made a case for their return in Copenhagen. With mega influencer Emili Sindlev leading the charge in an eye-catching pastel lavender pair of parachute pants. "The 1990's cargo pant loved by girl bands like All Saints and the Spice Girls has been reimagined for 2022," explains Hello! Fashion's editor Jill Wanless, "Fast forward to now and parachute pants, a more lightweight iteration (named after their likeness to parachute fabric) are having a moment with fans like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber." Unlike cargos, the versions seen at Copenhagen were light, with slightly less pockets and tapered at the ankle, making them the ultimate easy summer trousers.

Double denim

The Scandi style set aren’t afraid to make a statement which is clear in their devotion this year to the ‘Texan tuxedo’ aka double denim. Plenty of fashionistas opted for layering this wardrobe staple, and the key was not to be afraid of the trend… when it comes to playing with denim more is more. Rotate founder Jeanette Madsen paired her double denim set with the aforementioned cult cagole boots from Balenciaga.