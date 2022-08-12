7 silk pyjama sets for the most luxurious night's sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A quality silk pyjama set is one wardrobe investment that is truly worth its weight in gold. Changing into a pair of chic pyjamas after an arduous day has a certain restorative power that is trumped only by a restful night's sleep. Plus, the sumptuous fibre looks super glamorous, giving off strong Old Hollywood starlet vibes.

MORE: The best feather pyjamas to wear out-out - because this PJ trend isn't going to sleep anytime soon

And these days, anything goes – as the celeb-adored sleepwear-as-daywear trend has proven. According to the likes of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Selena Gomez, stylish silk pyjamas needn't be confined to your bedroom, instead they deserve proper appreciation in the light of day.

The key to nailing this trend is ensuring your pyjama outing looks intentional rather than accidental. Heeled mules and lustrous jewellery to match the sheen of the silk would be the ideal way to style a pair, in order to avoid the dreaded 'forgot your key out while putting the bins out' look.

We asked esteemed British fashion designer Olivia von Halle why silk pyjamas are so often thought of as the crème de la crème of nightwear.

What are the benefits of sleeping in silk pyjamas?

Where to begin? Silk is just an utter dream to sleep in. Anyone who's ever worn very high quality silk knows how it exquisite it feels – and that softness and lack of friction is especially wonderful at bedtime because we wriggle around in our sleep so much. Silk also absorbs far less moisture from your skin than many other fibres, and it's hypoallergenic, so superb for people with allergies.

Why should people opt for silk pyjamas?

I absolutely believe that downtime dressing should feel as glamorous and special as eveningwear. Silk is so delightful to wear that it shouldn't just be for saved for best. And after a long day of work, you deserve to slip into something luxurious!

Is silk better for summer or winter?

Silk is naturally brilliant at regulating your temperature, so it works for all year round. But also, don't forget silk can be spun so many different ways and with other fabrics. In summer, for example, I adore our crepe-de-chine silk, which is super lightweight, and our breathable blend of silk and GOTS-certified organic cotton. And then in winter, I might lean towards a more classic silk satin or a plush silk velvet.

Hello! Fashion picks the best silk pyjama sets for the most luxurious night's sleep:

Casablanca Cato silk pyjama set, £480, Olivia von Halle

NK Imode Natalie lace-insert silk pyjama set, £250, Selfridges

Midnight and Sky silk pyjama set, £325, Soho Home

Fan Print Cherry silk pyjama set, £310, Yolke

La Perla silk-satin pyjama set, £345, Matches Fashion

Silk Tian pyjama set, £2,290, Gucci

SHOP NOW

Elysian Paradise silk pyjama set, £350, Liberty London

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.