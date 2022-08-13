Lily James is the ultimate It-girl in retro slip dress The actress looked beach-ready in the delicate slip

Nineties nostalgia is forever intensifying within the realm of fashion – so it's no surprise that we're still captivated by Pamela Anderson's style. Thanks to Lily James and her starring role in Pam & Tommy – the former Baywatch star's wardrobe has once again been catapulted into the limelight.

Lily was recently captured sporting a delicate sheer slip dress boasting sweet golden florals, a halter neck fit and a midnight black hue – a garment from the set of the series. The show's costume designer Kameron Lennox posted the throwback image of Lily on Instagram, who perfectly mirrors Pamela's playful style.

In the photo, Lily accessorised with a large straw sunhat that held her bleached blonde platinum highlights in place. She showcased a dramatic makeup look that closely resembled Pamela's go-to beauty blend – a dark smoky eye, sharp contour and defined lips. A set of long acrylics added the final touch to her sultry aesthetic.

Lennox took to social media to share the BTS snaps with followers online. She captioned the post: "Pam & Tommy. FYC- Outstanding Contemporary Costume Design #pamandtommy #emmys #fyc," with a string of heart, fire and sparkle emojis.

Fans of the show were quick to gush over the images, with one saying: "This is amazing." A second commented: "Incredible work," while a third added: "Thank you for these bts!!! Please publish more."

Pamela Anderson was famed for her daring bombshell fashion. Silhouette-enhancing corsets, latex catsuits, glitter-clad mini dresses, reimagined sportswear, double denim and more signature Y2K styles cemented her status as a nineties style icon.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar back in February, costume designer Lennox said: "Pam wore a lot of Alaïa, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, and Vivienne Westwood. I did a lot of deep diving to find out what Pam was wearing at the time, and I was able to source a lot of the pieces from various vintage dealers."

