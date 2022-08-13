Nicola Peltz Beckham channels fifties glam in retro skirt set and Chanel bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicola Peltz Beckham is a connoisseur of luxury labels. From Versace to Dior, the 27-year-old's wardrobe is lined with looks fresh off the runway. The actress stepped out alongside her husband Brooklyn while attending Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood celebration, looking as elegant as ever in a retro skirt set and a designer handbag.

Nicola channeled fifties rockabilly by wearing a stylised black halterneck top with a pearlescent collar and bow detailing, which she paired with a matching low-rise black midi skirt. The pin-up-inspired look echoed the decadence of fashion icons such as Audrey Hepburn, while exuding a playful vintage sentiment.

The actress completed her retro aesthetic with a small black Chanel handbag and a pair of Valentino's 'Garavani Tan-Go patent leather platform pumps,' which boasted the brand's signature 'VLogo' buckle fastening.

She wore her newly dyed brunette tresses down loose in her edgy modern mullet style and opted for a glamorous makeup glow.

Nicola took to Instagram to share her late-night look with her 2.7 million followers. She captioned the post: "So fun celebrating my husband with @variety first photos courtesy of @gettyimages."

Nicola wore Fendi earlier during the evening

The star's friends and fans adored her vintage-style outfit. "She’s beauty she’s grace," one follower commented, while another added: "Loving the hair and outfit." A third mentioned: "So elegant," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Drop dead gorgeous."

Earlier in the evening, Nicola graced the red carpet in head-to-toe Fendi. She looked timeless in a houndstooth-print belted bustier with matching low-rise trousers from Fendi's Fall 2022 Ready to Wear collection.

Showcasing creative director Kim Jones' signature sharp tailoring infused with a tinge of eighties nostalgia, the impeccably constructed set offered a youthful spin on the traditional print.

To complete her coordinating look, Nicola slipped on some chunky platform boots, her go-to shoe style for day and night outings.

