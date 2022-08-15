Hailey Bieber's Sunday uniform is everything and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What does the perfect Sunday look like to you? Forget the scrambled eggs in bed – we officially have the answer thanks to Hailey Bieber's latest look.

In addition to accompanying her husband Justin on his Justice world tour and promoting her new eponymous skincare brand Rhode, Hailey has found the time to put together an outfit which has turned into our current style obsession.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 46.9m followers, Hailey updated her fans on some of her current wardrobe favourites. The 25-year-old supermodel uploaded a photo of herself standing with her arms folded, emblazoned with the word "SUNDAY". Hailey sported a black leather oversized jacket which she wore wrapped around her body, styled with white tube socks and black shiny loafers.

Leather jackets have been a major part of Hailey's sartorial repertoire recently – in fact, the model wore a black version with white and red accents alongside white, baggy drawstring cargo pants and chunky sports trainers while on tour with husband Justin.

But it was Hailey's contrasting socks and loafers pairing which really captured our attention. Clearly the combo has been a style favourite recently, and her most recent post is a case in point. The model opted for a black underwired mini dress by Mirror Palais featuring a daisy-style neckline and strap detailing, which she teamed with white socks and black Chanel loafers with the maison's name adorned across the front.

The unconventional pairing felt fresh and preppy and served to give her LBD a certain casual edge, while not detracting from its pretty, feminine details.

